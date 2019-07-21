Lollapalooza returns to Chicago with a stellar lineup and plenty more to offer | The Triangle

Here in Philly, we have many accessible music festivals, but to get the most out of a festival, it’s best to immerse yourself in it. Make a trip out of it, spend the weekend away! And if you’re going to the lengths of heading out of town for the weekend to see a stellar group of artists, you might as well spend a weekend in the Windy City, Chicago, for Lollapalooza.

It’s Lollapalooza’s time of the year again, when the festival returns back to its hometown of Chicago in Grant Park from Aug. 1-4 to celebrate a variety of artists from local Chicago acts to some of the biggest acts in the country. Chicago has a storied history in being a bastion for music and music culture, and that’s equally as true today in the age of hip-hop as it was in the days of jazz and rock.

The lineup this year lives up to the stellar reputation set by previous years. Thursday night, Aug. 1 sees The Strokes and The Chainsmokers taking the headlining slots, both being wildly popular acts in their respective genres of alternative rock and EDM. Friday features Childish Gambino, following his wildly successful “This is America” Tour and Tame Impala as buzz heats up for their upcoming fourth studio album. Saturday has alternative duo Twenty One Pilots, shortly before the outset of their “Bandito” tour and Latin Pop sensation J Balvin closing out the night. Finally, Sunday, Aug. 4, has Ariana Grande and Flume closing out the festival. Ariana is still touring her two critically and commercially bombshell albums “Sweetener” and “Thank U, Next,” and is debatably the biggest name in pop music at the moment. Flume, like Ariana in pop, has been making massive waves in the electronic space following the release of his 2019 mixtape “Hi This Is Flume.”

And those are just the headliners!

The most refreshing part of Lolla’s lineup this year is its diversity in genre and size of artist. Across pop, hip-hop, R&B, electronic, alternative and rock, there is a wide variety of representation from massive, household name acts to smaller artists that are no doubt thrilled to be featured alongside them.

In pop, there’s King Princess, Normani, Maggie Rogers, Sigrid, Alec Benjamin, Kacey Musgraves, Rosalia, Joji, Francis and the Lights, Still Woozy, Ryan Beatty and more.

In hip-hop and R&B, there’s HER, Saba, YBN Cordae, Janelle Monae, 21 Savage, Philly’s own Tierra Whack, Lil Wayne, 6lack, Smino, Meek Mill, JID, Denzel Curry and more.

In alternative and rock there’s Death Cab for Cutie, Tenacious D, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Judah & The Lion, Bring Me The Horizon, Mitski, AJR, Japanese Breakfast and more.

Lollapalooza also features an array of arts, culture and food. The festival this year will feature screenings of upcoming HBO programming, such as “The Righteous Gemstones,” as well as performances by the cast of the Chicago production of “Hamilton.” A huge variety of local food trucks, vendors and larger sponsors like Chipotle will be available to attendees at Lolla’s “Chow Town.”

Lollapalooza runs from Aug. 1-4. Tickets are still available. Keep an eye out for the Triangle’s coverage of the festival!