Fall music preview: Groban, The 1975, Cher, Brockhampton and some pleasant surprises | The Triangle

It was a great summer for new music. There were lots of heavy hitters dropping straight fire. From The Carters to Florence + the Machine, from Drake to Ariana Grande, all that was G.O.O.D. Music month and so much more! It was a lot to keep up with, and I’m sure a lot of us are still enjoying these fruits.

But, now we are in a new season! More great music will be released as artists either to try get their albums in before the Grammy eligibility deadline or prepare for tours next year. Many albums are yet to be announced, but here are some releases we already have the details on.

September has already begun, and there have already been new releases from Lenny Kravitz, Carrie Underwood and Liam Payne. Still to come are albums from Josh Groban, Jess Glynne and Rod Stewart.

Josh Groban’s new album “Bridges” is the singer-songwriter’s 8th album and is set to come out on Sept. 21. Groban is a classic balladier, known for songs like “You Raise Me Up,” “To Where You Are” and “You Are Loved.” To promote “Bridges,” Josh Groban will be touring this fall with Idina Menzel.

British rock singer Rod Stewart is releasing a new album, “Blood Red Roses,” on Sept. 28. The rock legend has sold over 100 million albums worldwide with his first 29 albums. “Blood Red Roses” will be his 30th full length release.

Another highly anticipated release in the legend category is on the way, this time with two music legends involved. Goddess of Pop Cher floated the idea of releasing her new album of ABBA covers in September on Twitter a couple months ago. Since she has teased the tracklist and dropped her cover of “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).” She absolutely slayed her performance in “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” this summer, so this should be a great album when it arrives Sept. 28.

Twenty One Pilots are due to release their new concept album “Trench” Oct. 5. The band has been pretty quiet over the past year since finishing up their massive tour for “Blurryface.” But, the lead singles “Jumpsuit” and “Nico and the Niners” indicate they aren’t changing much about themselves after gaining a huge audience and winning some Grammys.

Jess Glynne will release her sophomore album Oct. 12. You may remember Glynne from her collaboration with Clean Bandit “Rather Be” or her hit single “Hold My Hand.” Her new album, “Always in Between,” was announced back in June after the release of lead single “I’ll Be There.”

Also coming Oct. 12 is the fourth album from American rock band Young the Giant. Led by the release of singles “Simplify” and “Superposition,” their new album is called “Mirror Masters.” The band has been consistently delivering great music, so this is sure to be a treat for fans. The band will also be on tour this fall to support the album.

The rest of the fall will be filled with releases that don’t have official release dates announced yet.

Hip-hop “boyband” Brockhampton has also announced their upcoming project titled “Iridescence” that will be releasing on an unspecified date in September. This album will be the group’s first since the release of their last LP “Saturation 3” in December of 2017. The group has thus far dropped four singles suspected to be on the upcoming album in “1999 Wildfire,” “1998 Truman,” “1997 Diana” and “Don’t Be Famous.” “Iridescence” also marks the first full length project the group has released since the departure of founding member Ameer Vann, who left the group earlier this year among accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse.

The 1975 will release “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships” this fall. The indie band from Manchester have been teasing fans online all year with hints about the album. Two singles from the album have been released so far: “Love It If We Made It” and “Give Yourself a Try.”

Fresh off her win at the Grammys for Best New Artist, Alessia Cara will release her sophomore album “The Pain of Growing.” The lead single “Growing Pains” was released in June and introduces the concept of the album: the changes and difficulties that come with growing out of your teen years.

There are also many artists who have confirmed they have a project coming before the end of 2018, but have given no other details. Bastille, Robyn and Sabrina Carpenter have all released singles that they say are leading to an album before the end of the year. Former Disney star Ashley Tisdale has also said she will be releasing her third album, “Symptoms,” this fall.