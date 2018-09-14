Fall concert preview: the big shows you don’t wanna miss | The Triangle

Philadelphia is a city with a strong musical presence and culture. There are a variety of concert venues and dozens of shows throughout the city each week. If you’re craving a musical fix this fall here’s some of the big shows you can expect to see in Philadelphia.

Joan Baez — Kimmel Center — Sept. 26

A true living legend of the ’60s, Joan Baez’s voice served as a source of hope during a dramatic social revolution. Baez became a countercultural icon and a star of the folk-revival genre without ever pandering to rock audiences. She was instrumental in bringing the music of Bob Dylan to a bigger audience, amplifying his graceful melodies in her own way in her covers of Dylan’s work. Throughout her career she has genre hopped from folk to country , and has even dabbled in sound collage.

Her most recent release is “Whistle Down the Wind,” which was her first album since getting inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Baez will perform at the Kimmel Center Sept. 26.

Leon Bridges — The Fillmore — Sept. 30 & Oct. 1

Soul singer Leon Bridges will be performing not just one, but two shows at the Fillmore on his headlining tour this fall. His newest album “Good Thing” was released this past May and has garnered strong critical praise.

The Texas native continues the traditions of soul singers from the ’50s and is praised for both his rich vocals and sense of style. The two-time Grammy nominee is sure to put on great shows along with his supporting acts Jon Batiste & Stay Human, Khruangbin and Masego.

Troye Sivan — Tower Theater — Oct. 6

Australian singer and actor Troye Sivan has excelled in recent years at making LGBT-centric ambient pop music. His debut album, “Blue Neighbourhood” peaked in the Top Ten in Australia, New Zealand and the United States led by the singles “Wild” and “Youth.”

Now he’s returned with sophomore album “Bloom” and he’s ready to take it on the road. Troye Sivan comes to Philadelphia Oct. 6 supported by Kim Petras.

Radio 104.5 Endless Summer Show — Xfinity Live! — Oct. 6

Radio 104.5 will close out their popular summer block party series on Oct. 6 with their Endless Summer show. The line-up for the afternoon includes Bleachers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, The Wonder Years, Two Feet, The Unlikely Candidates, Mo Lowda & the Humble, Castlecomer and Cold Fronts.

The event is free but you need to have a ticket to get in. Check the Radio 104.5 website for details on upcoming ticket downloads and raids.

J.Cole — Wells Fargo Center — Oct. 6Cole has come a long way since being the first artist signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label.

Earlier this year, Cole released “KOD,” which instantly topped the charts. The release is a cautionary concept album tackling subjects like addiction, as well as his own personal demons.

Now the North Carolina rapper brings this new album out on tour. You can catch him at the Wells Fargo Center with Young Thug, Jaden Smith, Earthgang and Kill Edward.

Death Cab For Cutie — Tower Theater — Oct. 9 & 10

Despite starting out as a side project for singer/guitarist Ben Gibbard, Death Cab For Cutie quickly became a full-time project and smash success in its own rights. The quartet has released nine studio albums and gained notoriety for their use of unconventional instrumentation, as well as Gibbard’s distinctive voice and unique lyrical style.

The indie rock band released their most recent album “Thank You For Today” in August. They will perform two nights at the Tower Theater with support from Charly Bliss.

Florence + The Machine — Wells Fargo Center — Oct. 14

Florence + The Machine released their fourth album “High As Hope” at the end of June. Front woman Florence Welch writes songs blending pop, soul, and intricate arrangements into a sound that has captured the industry’s attention. “High As Hope” shows a new, more vulnerable side of Welch and a more restrained effort from the band.

The group is launching their world tour this fall. They’ll be stopping by in Philadelphia on Oct. 14 with support from Grizzly Bear.