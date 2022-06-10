As of Tuesday, June 7, one of this year’s biggest cinematic hits is finally available on the small screens. Sci-fi adventure “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is now streaming via purchase on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re in for a treat. It’s directed by none other than the Daniels (Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), the same duo that brought us the iconic “Turn Down For What” music video nearly a decade ago. And after you’ve watched both, it will make so much sense. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is led by an all-Asian main cast: following the success of “Parasite” (2019) and “Squid Game” (2021), the future of Asian filmmaking among Western audiences appears promising.

The legendary Michelle Yeoh stars as Evelyn, an aging immigrant mother and wife who carries the world on her shoulders. Her husband, Waymond, just filed for divorce and her laundry business faces a tax audit. On the elevator ride up to the IRS office, Waymond suddenly morphs into “Alpha Waymond,” a superior parallel version of himself who frantically throws Evelyn into the mind-twisting limbo of the multiverse. She must quickly adapt to the art of “verse jumping” (drawing super abilities from her multiverse counterparts) to conquer the threat that is “Alpha Joy”: an angsty, omniscient version of Evelyn’s daughter who is hellbent on destroying both her mother and the multiverse.

From the jump, the film straps you into a psychological rollercoaster from which the brakes have been completely pried off. From hot-dog-handed Darwinism to tax auditor wrestling to butt plug karate (yes, you read that right), the possibilities explored throughout are as limitless as the multiverse itself. At the emotional core of the film, we find themes of motherhood, sacrifice and acceptance. While “overbearing Asian parent” is a trope that today’s audiences are no stranger to, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” succeeds in portraying Evelyn’s parenthood and its consequences in a unique, thought-provoking and exhilarating style.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” marks a massive success for the independent film distributor A24. The film has earned nearly $60 million at the box office since its release, making it the highest-grossing A24 project yet. Now that it has hit streaming platforms, the film will likely continue to break new records and stand as a testament to cinema that the minimalist adage “less is more” isn’t always true — sometimes, “everything” is.



The joyride this movie has in store for you is hard to beat in terms of its brilliant, unbridled chaos. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a kaleidoscopic wonderland packed into two hours, but as soon as you finish, you realize you may need to give it another watch or two. Now that it has streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime, you’re free to go back and catch all the easter eggs to your heart’s content. As an added plus for Apple TV users, a purchase of the film also includes an exclusive eight-minute blooper reel (as if the actual movie isn’t goofy enough). Give it a watch this weekend — there’s no excuse for leaving it on your watchlist!