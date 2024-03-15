Eternal Sunshine: Ariana Grande steals the spotlight | The Triangle

Photo by User Emma | Wikimedia Commons

It has been three and a half years since Ariana Grande released her last album “Positions” On March 8, she released a new album called “Eternal Sunshine.” This album reached 2024’s most streamed album in a single day on Spotify. Anticipation was high because when Ariana released the single “yes, and?” fans definitely caught that this album was something new for the star. There was speculation that this album was going to be about her new relationship because the “yes, and?” lyrics point out that she does not care what the media or anyone else has to say about her. The title of the album was actually named after her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s favorite movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” starring Jim Carrey.

“I love Jim Carrey when he’s being serious. He killed this role. Whenever I’m talking to a girl, I always tell them to watch ‘Eternal Sunshine.’ It cuts deep,” Miller told Complex in 2013.

This pop and R&B album has been streaming across all music platforms and has been the talk all over social media. This album definitely has a different vibe from the rest of her albums. The album is only 47 minutes and it is an easy listen because the songs are so short. The album hints at her divorce from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez and a little about her current relationship with Ethan Slater. There’s been a lot of biased reviews all over social media, with some fans thinking it is weird that she is writing about her new boyfriend but also thinking how touching this album is and her journey through her divorce and in the new relationship.

Since the album came out, she has performed at SNL and she has been making more appearances. She attended the Oscars though it had been four years since she has been on the red carpet.

There’s been talk about some of the songs on the album, for example, we can’t be friends (wait for your love). The music video for “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” has been the talk all over social media and it was very touching and it perfectly gave a visualization of what the song means. In the music video, she relives moments from a past relationship before deciding to move on and leave it all in the past. Some speculate the song is about Ariana’s ex Gomez and while others think it’s about Mac Miller. There have been more references that connect to Mac Miller. For example, The music video started off with a scene based off of “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”.It begins with Ariana in a waiting room with a poster behind her saying “Brighter days,” which is one of Mac Miller’s famous quotes: “life goes on, days get brighter.”Near the end, she is left with just a dog — a reference to her adoption of Miller’s dog when he passed. This music video was a creative and sad depiction of someone who is trying to move on but cannot.

Ariana’s new album has definitely saved the pop industry and fans are loving it.