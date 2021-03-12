Easy to Medium College Recipes

Are you getting tired of food from the dining hall? Have you used up all your meal swipes for the day and are still hungry? Here are some easy- to medium-difficulty recipes for students who want to eat something other than Urban Eatery pasta and smoothies but don’t own a set of measuring cups and still have to use the dorm ovens.

Cheese Quesadilla (easy)

Ingredients: tortilla, shredded cheese, butter

Optional Add-ons: veggies or precooked meat, salsa/guacamole

Turn on the stove and lightly coat the pan with butter Place a tortilla onto the warm pan Add cheese on top of the tortilla Make it a little more complicated: add chopped veggies or precooked meat of your choice once the cheese has melted (personally, I love adding chopped tomatoes and green pepper) Fold over quesadilla and remove from the pan You’re all set! Eat with salsa or guac (this really helps if the quesadilla is a little dry)

Pasta with Canned Red Sauce (easy)

Ingredients: box of dry pasta, canned red sauce, salt

Optional add-ons: chopped garlic, red pepper flakes, basil, oregano

Boil water on the stove, add a pinch of salt Add pasta and let sit, check occasionally to see if the pasta is cooked enough for your liking — usually, if it’s sticky and bendable, it’s done While pasta is boiling, pour the red sauce into a pan and let it warm up on the stove If after the sauce is warm you find it’s still bland, add chopped garlic, red pepper flakes, basil and/or oregano Pour the boiling water out of pot into the sink or through a strainer Pour warmed red sauce into the pasta pot Stir for a couple of seconds to coat the pasta in sauce Serve and enjoy (I usually pair this with a side of steamed broccoli)

Steamed Broccoli with Garlic (easy)

Ingredients: Broccoli, olive oil, garlic, water

Wash broccoli Pour olive oil into a pan Pull apart broccoli and place in the pan Add about a spoonful of chopped garlic to the pan Add a little bit of water to the pan — I usually put the pan under my running sink for half a second, it’s really something you have to eyeball and it’s better to have too little than too much water for this Put the lid on the pan Start the stove and heat until all the water in the pan has evaporated and the broccoli is bright green Drain any excess water (if necessary) and serve

Stuffed Green Peppers (medium)

Ingredients: Green pepper, rice, water, ground beef (or vegetarian ground beef), onion, diced fire-roasted tomatoes, shredded cheddar or mozzarella cheese

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit Cut the top off the green pepper and take out all the seeds so it is hollow, place aside Cook the pepper in boiling water for about 5 minutes or so Mix the beef with the onions and cook them until the beef is brown Prepare rice in a pot (remember that the water-to-rice ratio is 2:1) Add fire-roasted tomatoes to the rice when there is still a little water in the pot and stir them in Once the rice is done, mix it in with the ground beef Put the beef-rice mixture into the green pepper Top with shredded cheese Cover with tinfoil and cook in the oven for 25-30 minutes

Lentil-Cauliflower Tacos (medium)

Ingredients: lentils, cauliflower, tomato paste, olive oil, soft taco shells, mayonnaise, chipotle hot sauce, chopped onion, chopped garlic

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit Break up the cauliflower into bite-sized pieces and place on a baking sheet Cover cauliflower in oil Add salt and pepper to season cauliflower Place in oven and take out after 30-35 minutes or until they start to brown Wash lentils Put lentils in a pot and fill with water Add a couple of spoonfulls of tomato paste (I recommend two spoonfuls of tomato paste per approx 1 cup of lentils) Add chopped onion and garlic to the lentil pot Bring to a boil and stir the pot until the lentils are soft and the water has evaporated Season as desired — I really like adding chili powder and cumin, but you don’t have to add anything if you want it plainer or don’t have any spices handy Whisk together the mayonnaise and chipotle hot sauce (you can also buy chipotle mayo and skip this step) Place lentils, cauliflower, and chipotle mayo into several soft taco shells, and enjoy!

Happy Cooking!