Some last-minute date ideas for your V-Day | The Triangle

Forgot that Valentine’s day is today? Is your favorite restaurant booked all evening? Don’t worry, The Triangle is here for your last-minute date ideas!

The Philadelphia Zoo: Did you know that the zoo offers discounted tickets throughout winter? Walking around and looking at the animals could be a unique date idea. Artistic? Bring a sketchbook and make it a drawing challenge. It’s not supposed to be too cold this Friday, so put on some layers and start drawing!

South Street: This part of town is known for its trendy shops and thrift stores. Try dropping by Philadelphia AIDS Thrift or Retrospect Vintage for window shopping or to find some fun used outfits. While you’re there, grab a quick bite at Tattooed Mom, a vegetarian-friendly restaurant and bar with options for everyone.

Dog Park and Schuylkill Banks: Located down by the Schuylkill trail, the park is a prime spot for dog-watching. If you have your own pet, use Valentine’s day as an excuse to walk down Schuylkill Banks. If you’re feeling warm and ambitious, you could even pack a picnic to eat with a waterfront view. If you don’t like the cold, an indoor dinner back home after dog-watching works too.

The Movies: A classic date idea, the movies offer a fun escape from the reality of week six. There are some great movies that just came out, from “Birds of Prey” to “The Photograph.” Most importantly, “Sonic the Hedgehog” was released today, and who wouldn’t want to spend Valentine’s with a video game character that has been re-animated to be slightly less terrifying?

Bowling: Make it a retro night with bowling! If you’re a competitive couple, this could be a fun way to challenge each other in a low-stakes game. There are a few bowling alleys in Center City, so you have options for kicking your partner’s butt!

Reading Terminal Market: Buy your date a flower and a locally-sourced snack at the Reading Terminal Market! With dozens of unique shops, the Market has something for everybody. Reading Terminal Market closes at 6 p.m., so this may be more of a quick detour than a full date. If you’re craving some mac and cheese, the Center City Panera Bread is right around the corner.

Museums: Philadelphia has its pick of museums! You could walk inside the giant heart at The Franklin Institute or admire medical oddities at the Mutter Museum. The Philadelphia Museum of Art is just a short walk away and has collections of art from across the globe. If you consider medieval armor to be the peak of romance, this could be the date for you.

Ice Skating: Despite recent warm weather, it is still winter, and the temporary rink is set up in Dilworth Park. The rink is open until 9 p.m., giving you a beautiful view of the lights illuminating City Hall. What’s more romantic than that? If you or your partner can’t skate, one of you can lovingly teach the other by holding hands (and also probably holding onto the wall for dear life).

Or, you could just stay home, put on a movie and order pizza. Valentine’s Day is about spending time with the ones you love, so a good night in is never off the table.