Best songs of 2020

Despite everything else that happened in 2020, we were all able to discover some new great music this past year. The following is a list of some of our writers’ favorite new tracks. A playlist with all of these songs is available on Spotify.

Cat Brady:

“That’s Not Love” by Hand Made House

“no body, no crime” by Taylor Swift

“Pancakes for Dinner” by Lizzy McAlpine

“Kyoto” by Phoebe Bridgers

“Good in Bed” by Dua Lipa

“High” by Miley Cyrus

“Little League” by Conan Gray

“Red Desert” by 5 Seconds of Summer

“Blackout” by Mothica

“Restless” by Leland Blue

Atticus Deeny:

“Automatic Driver (Tyler, The Creator Remix)” by La Roux

“Untied” by Rigby Picnic

“forwards beckon rebound” by Adrianne Lenker

“do you light up?” by Dijon

“Fetus (feat. Injury Reserve)” by Amine

“dont be afraid” by Knxwledge

“love, death, distraction” by EDEN

“Older” by Clas

“Kept” by Kevin Krauter

“Rope Swing (feat. Dijon)” by Zack Villere

Muntaha Haq:

“Angels Like You” by Miley Cyrus

“Checkmate” by Conan Gray

“the last great american dynasty” by Taylor Swift

“supercuts” by Jeremy Zucker

“If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” by The 1975

“Easy” by Troye Sivan

“Older Than I Am” by Lennon Stella

“Falling” by Harry Styles

“care” by beabadoobee

Michael Raffle:

“XS” by Rina Sawayama

“Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande

“Angels Like You” by Miley Cyrus

“Dance Monkey” by Tones & I

“Love Again” by Dua Lipa

“After Hours” by The Weeknd

“Say So” by Doja Cat

“everything i wanted” by Billie Eilish

Devan Suber:

“Soul Control” by Jesse Ware

“Kyoto” by Phoebe Bridgers

“Hallucinate” by Dua Lipa

“Shameika” by Fiona Apple

“Gospel for a New Century” by Yves Tumor

“Violence” by Grimes

“Comme des Garcons (Like The Boys)” by Rina Sawayama

“Describe” by Perfume Genius

“The Steps” by HAIM

“seven” by Taylor Swift

“Beef FloMix” by Flo Milli

Mikaela Taormina:

“Golden” by Harry Styles

“Beautiful Faces” by Declan McKenna

“Stargazing” by The Neighbourhood

“Midnight Sky” by Miley Cyrus

“OK” by Wallows

“Lost in Yesterday” by Tame Impala

Evan Wessman:

“19.10” by Childish Gambino

“Experiment on Me” by Halsey

“The Plan” by Travis Scott

“Safe Place” by Melissa Villasenor

“12.38 (feat. 21 Savage, Ink, and Kadhja Bonet)” by Childish Gambino

Grace Zaborski:

“The Trees” by Goth Babe

“Lost in Yesterday” by Tame Impala

“Or Die” by VIAL

“Fuck You Last Year” by Boyfriend Machine

“talk to you” by bugsy

“Kyoto” by Phoebe Bridgers

“Pretty Boy” by The Neighbourhood

“The Key to Life on Earth” by Declan McKenna

“Montage Music” by Vundabar

“Hairpin” by Pinegrove