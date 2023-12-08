2023 Guide to Celebrating the Holidays in Philadelphia | The Triangle

With December underway, it is time to welcome the start of the holiday season! Winter in Philadelphia is a special time, as there are many unique events that bring joy and cheer to residents. Check out these ten next time a little holiday magic is needed!

Winter at Dilworth Park

This yearly celebration features an Ice Rink, an open-air Winter Garden and topiaries full of twinkling lights. Visitors can also combat the chill by warming up near the many fire pits or stopping in a cozy cabin funded by Rothman Orthopedics for some snacks and drinks! Winter at Dilworth Park happens from Nov. 10, 2023-Feb. 25, 2024 at 1 S 15th St (West Side of City Hall)!

Christmas Village

Christmas Village features an outside holiday market inspired by German Christmas culture. There is a unique selection of Christmas vendors selling holiday gifts perfect for those on any shopping list. There are also plenty of hot food items (like gingerbread, bratwurst, and waffles) and drinks (like mulled wine) for everyone to enjoy while admiring the festive light display. This festival occurs from Nov. 18-Dec. 24 at 1500 Arch Street.

Comcast Holiday Spectacular

Featured here is a 15-minute film full of holiday songs, dancers from the Philadelphia Ballet, and a life-like sleigh ride around Philadelphia. A sensory-friendly version of the show is also offered daily this year. Visitors can also pose for pictures with Santa Claus! This is the 15th year that the spectacular has wowed audiences! The show is available to catch from Nov. 23-Jan. 1 at 1701 JFK Blvd.

Yuletide at Devon

Devon’s annual Yuletide festival includes a Christmas market and live performers. After pursuing the market, festival-goers can shop from over 37 vendors ranging from small businesses to exclusive boutiques. There is also lots of food and rides (including a giant Ferris wheel) for all to enjoy! Visit the festival from Nov. 24-Dec. 31 at 23 Dorset Road!

Old City Santa

This spectacular photography experience at the Logan Hotel (1 Logan Square) is truly one of a kind. Visitors can pose for a camera in front of various themed spaces. There is also story-time with Mrs. Claus, sing-alongs and extra photo ops with Santa himself! Book an appointment anytime from Nov. 25-Dec. 31.

Peddler’s Village-various events

At Peddler’s Village, one can watch Santa Parades, view the gingerbread house competition, and stroll through one million sparkling lights. Additionally, over 60 shops including candy stores, booksellers and boutiques are open for all gifting needs! Be sure to check this calendar for the most up-to-date information on what’s happening in Peddler’s Village this holiday season.

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker by Philadelphia Ballet

There is no better way to celebrate the holiday season than witnessing a beloved performance of The Nutcracker. Guided by Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous score, the main character, Marie travels through a miraculous dream world, met by mice, toy soldiers and lots of sweet treats. Performances occur from Dec. 8-Dec. 30 at 240 Broad Street. Buy tickets here !

Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All

Celebrate Mariah Carey’s iconic Christmas song “All I Want for Christmas is You” with a concert headlined by none other than Carey herself. The show will take place at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 13 and promises to showcase Carey’s Christmas album with a setlist full of her most famous tunes.

The Glorious Sound of Christmas

Catch a special holiday performance by the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia. Conductor William Eddins will lead a setlist featuring classic holiday songs. Performances run from Dec. 14-Dec. 16 at 300 S. Broad Street!

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features an impressive cast of performers, brand new sets and scenery and an original music score including “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers and reindeer are amidst the menagerie of holiday characters. Show dates are Dec. 26-Dec. 31 at 300 S. Broad Street.

Be sure to enjoy the possibilities that winter in Philadelphia brings, but also get some much-needed rest over the holiday break! Have a peaceful holiday season and a joyous new year!