The Triangle’s favorite music of 2022 | The Triangle

Photo courtesy of Riley Wilkins | The Triangle

For our first publication in the new year of 2023, we would like to highlight the musical opinions of our Triangle staff.

2022 gave us massive releases from some of the industry’s juggernauts such as Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé, while also certifying all-stars such as Bad Bunny and Harry Styles into superstardom. Talented cusp artists like Steve Lacy and SZA were launched into the mainstream through anticipated albums and enormous singles, while rising acts such as beabadoobee, Noah Kahan and Lizzy McAlpine continued to grow.

In order to qualify for this list, an album or song must’ve been originally released in 2022 in an official style. Deluxe or reissued albums do not qualify, however new songs from them do. Each list is ranked with #1 being the listener’s favorite entry. Only one entry per artist is allowed per each list.

Top Albums of 2022

Atticus Deeny – Co-Chief Entertainment Editor

5. “MAHAL” – Toro Y Moi

4. “SICK!” – Earl Sweatshirt

3. “Beware of the Monkey” – MIKE

2. “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You” – Big Thief

1. “MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning” – Mount Kimbie

Sophia Mattia – Co-Chief Entertainment Editor

3. “Midnights” – Taylor Swift

2. “Everything I Know About Love” – Laufey

1. “five seconds flat” – Lizzy McAlpine

Ibrahim Kamara – Chief Visual Editor

5. “Step on Step” – Charles Stepney

4. “Jp5000” – Junglepussy

3. “NO THANK YOU” – Little Simz

2. “time will tell” – Jadasea

1. “Beware of the Monkey” – MIKE

Shreya Srinivasan – Co-Chief Opinion Editor

3. “Harry’s House” – Harry Styles

2. “Stick Season” – Noah Kahan

1. “Midnights” Taylor Swift

Kiara Santos – Co-Chief Editor

5. “Beware of the Monkey” – MIKE

4. “Un Verano Sin Ti” – Bad Bunny

3. “HYPNOS” – Ravyn Lenae

2. “CAPRISONGS” – FKA twigs

1. “RENAISSANCE” – Beyoncé

Ioana Racu – Co-Chief Editor

5. “CAPRISONGS” – FKA twigs

4. “RENAISSANCE” – Beyoncé

3. “LIFE IN HELL” – Lancey Foux

2. “SOS” – SZA

1. “I Can’t Wait” – TiaCorine

Lena Fine – Comics Writer

5. “Beatopia” – beabadoobee

4. “RENAISSANCE” – Beyoncé

3. “SOS” – SZA

2. “God Save The Animals” – Alex G

1. “Big Time” – Angel Olsen

Julia Conley – Arts & Entertainment Writer

5. “10” – Westside Gunn

4. “Beatopia” – beabadoobee

3. “learn 2 swim” – redveil

2. “Gemini Rights” – Steve Lacy

1. “Luv 4 Rent” – Smino

Becca Newman – Social Media Manager

5. “Harry’s House” – Harry Styles

4. “BRIGHTSIDE” – The Lumineers

3. “five seconds flat” – Lizzy McAlpine

2. “Superache” – Conan Gray

1. “Midnights” – Taylor Swift

Max Wix – Production Manager

5. “2000” – Joey Bada$$

4. “learn 2 swim” – redveil

3. “Entergalactic” – Kid Cudi (when paired with the movie)

2. “Her Loss” – Drake, 21 Savage

1. “The Forever Story” – JID

Luke Matheson – IT Director

5. “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” – Kendrick Lamar

4. “It’s Almost Dry” – Pusha T

3. “2000” – Joey Bada$$

2. “The Forever Story” – JID

1. “You Can’t Kill Me” – 070 Shake

Top Songs of 2022

Atticus Deeny – Co-Chief Entertainment Editor

5. “Still” – Lil Silva, Sampha & Ghetts

4. “Wake Me Up To Drive” – Big Thief

3. “The Loop” – Toro Y Moi

2. “nuthin i can do is wrng” – MIKE

1. “dvd” – Mount Kimbie, Choker

Sophia Mattia – Co-Chief Entertainment Editor

3. “Nonsense” – Sabrina Carpenter

2. ​​“complex” – Katie Gregson-Macleod

1. “ceilings” – Lizzy McAlpine

Michelle Almeida – Arts & Entertainment Writer

5. “Unholy” – Sam Smith, Kim Petras

4. “Stay Soft” – Mitski

3. “Sunroof” – Nicky Youre, dazy, 24kGoldn

2. “Satellite” – Harry Styles

1. “Calm Down” – Rema, Selena Gomez

Ibrahim Kamara – Chief Visual Editor

5. “P power” – Gunna, Drake

4. “Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert

3. “Heart String Special” – Mejiwahn, Liv.e

2. “yhet” – AYOCHILLMANNN, Valee

1. “Stop Worry!” – MIKE, Sister Nancy

Shreya Srinivasan – Co-Cheif Opinion Editor

3. “Nonsense” – Sabrina Carpenter

2. “Midnight Rain” – Taylor Swift

1. “Satellite” – Harry Styles

Becca Newman – Social Media Manager

5. “TV” – Billie Eillish

4. “Bad For Business” – Sabrina Carpenter

3. “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” – Taylor Swift

2. “Never Gonna Be Alone” – Jacob Collier, Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer

1. “A.M. RADIO” – The Lumineers

Kiara Santos – Co-Chief Editor

5. “P power” – Gunna, Drake

4. “Después de la Playa” – Bad Bunny

3. “Do you miss me?” – PinkPantheress

2. “MOVE” – Beyoncé

1. “M.I.A.” – Ravyn Lenae

Kejsi Ruka – Co-Chief Editor, News Editor

5. “Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny

4. “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

3. “Boy’s a liar” – PinkPantheress

2. “As It Was” – Harry Styles

1. “About You” – The 1975