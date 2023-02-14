Why romantic comedies are the crown jewels of artistic excellence

Once upon a time, in a world filled with brilliant and thought-provoking movies, romantic-comedy was born. And what a glorious day it was! Who wouldn’t want to spend two hours of their life watching cliché after cliché, formula after formula, come to life on the big screen?

Let’s start with the unrealistic expectations that romantic comedies set for real-life relationships. Because who doesn’t want to believe that you can meet your soulmate in a matter of hours and live happily ever after without any effort, communication, or hard work? That’s the epitome of true love, right?

And let’s not forget about the obsession with portraying love as the solution to all life’s problems. Because who doesn’t want to believe that the key to happiness and fulfillment is just finding the right person? That’s much easier than taking responsibility for one’s own happiness and self-worth, right?

And the scenarios and plot twists? Pure genius! Who wouldn’t want to believe that the love of their life is just a mistaken identity away? Or that a last-minute declaration of love will solve all their problems? That’s the stuff fairy tales are made of!

So, let’s all raise a glass to the greatness of romantic comedies. After all, they’ve given us such meaningful and thought-provoking gems as “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” and “The Proposal.” Who needs art, culture, or anything else when we have these cinematic masterpieces to admire?

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a dose of pure artistic brilliance, be sure to watch a romantic comedy. It’s like taking a trip to the Louvre, but with more ridiculous scenarios and cliché-ridden plots. Who needs truth or reality when we have these cinematic gems to admire?