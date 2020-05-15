Things We Like and Things We Hate: May 15-22 | The Triangle

Things We Like:
- Ghosting your friends for the attention.
- Watching just the first half of The Fault in our Stars before anyone’s cancer is back and calling it a night.
- Using quarantine as an excuse to not get birthday presents for your friends.
Things We Hate:
- Orlando Bloom’s engagement to Katy Perry, almost as much as the pictures of him paddleboarding in the nude (DON’T look it up).
- Toe socks and anyone who would ever consider purchasing them, past or present.
- Prince William’s bare, balding head. Such a shame…