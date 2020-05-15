Things We Like and Things We Hate: May 15-22 | The Triangle

Things We Like and Things We Hate: May 15-22

By
May. 15, 2020

Things We Like:

  1. Ghosting your friends for the attention.
  2. Watching just the first half of The Fault in our Stars before anyone’s cancer is back and calling it a night. 
  3. Using quarantine as an excuse to not get birthday presents for your friends. 

 

Things We Hate: 

  1. Orlando Bloom’s engagement to Katy Perry, almost as much as the pictures of him paddleboarding in the nude (DON’T look it up).
  2. Toe socks and anyone who would ever consider purchasing them, past or present. 
  3. Prince William’s bare, balding head. Such a shame…