We brought Eleanor back from the past this week of all weeks, since lord knows we need a strong woman at a time like this. And this girl was strong. Rumoured to have bench pressed upwards of 220 lbs, she’s said to have held a long winning streak in arm wrestling against poor Franklin. Engraved into the wood of the oval office desk is “Eleanor: 5, Franklin: 0.” Marriage must be tough when you’re married to your cousin!