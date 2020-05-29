QUARANTINE SUMMER FUN BUCKET LIST | The Triangle

- Learn “Riptide” by Vance Joy on the ukulele. It’s literally never been done before!
- Take the SATs again. I hear misery likes company!
- Figure out what jazz music tastes like.
- Finally research what Bitcoin was really all about.
- Learn how to macrame. It’s knitting’s slutty cousin!
- Die from alcoholism by taking a shot each time you swipe left on someone with the Tinder bio “If Corona doesn’t take you out, can I?”
- Read War and Peace, and then write a book report on how the novel compares to the character Warren Peace from the hit film Sky High. Is the book as sultry as the man?
- Rename your grandparents. Frontrunners include Shminky (grandmother) and Boobop (grandfather)!
- Rank all of your friends and then “accidentally” leak it on Twitter.
- Booby trap your entire house, and tell none of the people you live with.
- Paint a self portrait inspired by Picasso’s “Blue Period.” It will be so fitting.