QUARANTINE SUMMER FUN BUCKET LIST | The Triangle

QUARANTINE SUMMER FUN BUCKET LIST

By
May. 29, 2020
  • Learn “Riptide” by Vance Joy on the ukulele. It’s literally never been done before!
  • Take the SATs again. I hear misery likes company!
  • Figure out what jazz music tastes like.
  • Finally research what Bitcoin was really all about.
  • Learn how to macrame. It’s knitting’s slutty cousin!
  • Die from alcoholism by taking a shot each time you swipe left on someone with the Tinder bio “If Corona doesn’t take you out, can I?”
  • Read War and Peace, and then write a book report on how the novel compares to the character Warren Peace from the hit film Sky High. Is the book as sultry as the man?
  • Rename your grandparents. Frontrunners include Shminky (grandmother) and Boobop (grandfather)!
  • Rank all of your friends and then “accidentally” leak it on Twitter.
  • Booby trap your entire house, and tell none of the people you live with.
  • Paint a self portrait inspired by Picasso’s “Blue Period.” It will be so fitting. 