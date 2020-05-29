QUARANTINE SUMMER FUN BUCKET LIST | The Triangle

Learn “Riptide” by Vance Joy on the ukulele. It’s literally never been done before!

Take the SATs again. I hear misery likes company!

Figure out what jazz music tastes like.

Finally research what Bitcoin was really all about.

Die from alcoholism by taking a shot each time you swipe left on someone with the Tinder bio “If Corona doesn’t take you out, can I?”

Read

War and Peace,

and then write a book report on how the novel compares to the character Warren Peace from the hit film

Sky High

. Is the book as sultry as the man?