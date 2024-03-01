40 trends of this spring | The Triangle
- Florals (for Spring? Groundbreaking.)
- Blueberry milk nails (of course)
- Chocolate syrup hair
- Comfy, causal, homeless, grandfather sweaters
- Strawberry shortcake, lemon meringue, peach pie ombré pants
- Hot Cheetos flamin’ engine firebender nails
- Moonshine dangly earpieces (and the matching finger wraps)
- Taylor Swift-inspired fake country accents
- Cabbage Patch Kid core
- Cyber monkey loser sweatpants (aka me on a Saturday)
- Sleazy frat boy hungover situationships
- Upcoming Week 9 existential crisis
- Slurpee 7-Eleven swimsuits
- Hairless Harry Styles capri pants
- Greta Gerwig’s Oscar
- Socks and sandals
- Calling your ex-girlfriend’s favorite movie “self-masturbatory” on Letterboxd
- Calling chai tea lattes “tea tea with milk”
- Turtle shell horsehair Phoebe Bridgers Doc Martens
- Carrot juice, sea moss, plum soda Erewhon smoothies
- Vitamin B deficiency
- Fried bacon grease omelet hyaluronic acid serum
- Disco
- Dragon’s Den trauma bonding
- Worst-sure-shire sauce
- Tanning beds
- Yap-anese
- Meeting word counts on essays
- Lana Del Rey vinyl listening, Sylvia Plath’s “The Bell Jar” reading, Sofia Coppola’s coquette main characters
- Dakota Johnson’s limes
- Dakota Johnson’s lime allergy
- Shaken espressos made by a barista with green hair
- Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones in Normal People
- Florence Pugh’s cooking show
- Alaska Airlines oxygen masks
- Jacob Elordi “Saltburn” bathwater scented candles
- America Ferrera’s “Barbie” monologue
- Emma Pillsbury’s OCD
- Timothee Chalamet Victorian child potato cakes
- Losing the plot of lists that aren’t really lists