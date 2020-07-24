The Return Of Sports Comes With Uncertainty

As it currently stands, the NHL, NBA, MLB and NFL are all expected to return to action in some capacity by August. The NHL is returning August 1 and will be going straight into a 24-team playoff after the original season was suspended March 12. The games will be taking place exclusively in Edmonton and Toronto, Canada. The NBA, who saw its season suspended March 11, is currently having 22 teams stay at what they are calling a “bubble” at the Walt Disney Complex of Sports. The NBA is having three scrimmages (which are occurring now) and eight regular-season games for seedings, and then moving straight to the playoffs. MLB , whose season’s start was put on hold because of the pandemic, is scheduled to return July 23, when the New York Yankees face off against the Washington Nationals. It should be noted that MLB is not following the same protocol as the NHL and NBA in terms of using a “bubble.” Instead, each team is using their own ballparks to play games, except for the Toronto Blue Jays.