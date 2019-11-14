The Linc proves itself the theater of the Eagles’ dreams | The Triangle

The Chicago Bears arrived at the City of Brotherly Love this past Sunday to face the Philadel- phia Eagles. As both teams came into this matchup around a .500 record, it was a must-win for each side in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Bears looked to get their revenge for last year’s missed field goal in the playoffs against the Eagles. The Monsters of the Midway, another name for the Chicago Bears, came into this game riding a three-game losing streak and a 3-4 record, which has them standing in fourth place in the NFC North. They looked tocontinue their stellar defensive play but need to improve on the offensive side of the ball as soon as possible. Bears Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has struggled in the pocket this year. Throwing just five touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season, Trubisky’s current record is everything the Bears do not want to see from their second overall draft pick from 2017. Their offense is ranked 27th of 32 in total scored points.

Luckily, their defense is the Bears’ strong spot and is doing their best to help their struggling offense. The Bears stand at ninth in the league for total yards given up per game and 12th in the league for total sacks. Also, they are ranked number six in points against at a total of 144 through seven weeks and 18 per game. Superstars like linebacker Khalil Mack and safety Eddie Jackson contribute heavily to their superb defensive play.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles entered week nine against Chicago with a 4-4 record and second in the NFC East. The Eagles have been trading wins and losses the last few weeks. Losing to Minnesota and Dallas has forced them to adapt to their opponents’ game plans, and they looked to do the same against a sneaky Chicago squad. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz faces the Bears’ all-star defense with 15 touchdowns on the season and just four interceptions, much more consistent than Trubisky. Wentz’s leading receiv- er, Zach Ertz, looked to further his 527 total yards and two touchdowns this season. Jordan Howard has six rushing touchdowns on the season and his remarks postgame read, “I just did a little more talking than I usually do. There was a little back-and-forth with the guys. Everything else was normal.” Howard was pumped up to face his former team.