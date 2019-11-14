Seniors honored as field hockey ends CAA play | The Triangle

The field hockey players have had a long battle in this division, fighting hard for each win. Home game at Buckley Field against the College of William and Mary left the Dragons in the dust, with a 3-2 final score. Drexel offense started off strong in the first quarter with four attempted shots at Tribe and three stopped goals by freshman goalkeeper Megan Hadfield. The first Dragon goal occurred in the third quarter made by senior midfield and forward Tess Horan, her first this year, improving in the following games. William and Mary secured the CAA win after Tribe landed a penalty stroke at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Dragons also similarly fell short against the University of Virginia, losing 3-2 on the rainy Sunday. Horan scored again after recovering the ball, rebounding the Cavaliers and boosting the Drexel offense. Home turf seems to bide her well. All five goals on Sunday were scored during the first half, and Dragon defense fought hard to prevent Virginia from taking a larger lead, prov- ing the resilience of the team again and again.

Drexel versus Towson Tigers Oct. 25 led to a much-wanted Dragon victory, finishing the game 4-3 last Friday and securing a 250th career win for Head Coach Denise Zelenak after 25 seasons with the Drexel Dragons. Zelenak has been with the team throughout the entirety of its involvement with the Colonial Athletic Association when Drexel joined in 2001. The CAA game win against the Tigers can be credited to the burst of energy the Dragons had in the fourth quarter after three Towson goals. Horan scored two additional goals after freshman midfielder Amber Brouwer secured the first earlier in the game. The final goal, scored by sophomore forward Chandler McFeeley, secured the Dragons’ win in the close game. The final home game of the season for the Dragons was also Senior Day against the Delaware Blue Hens. Despite a two and a half hour rain delay, the four field hockey seniors were celebrated amongst players, friends and family before game play began. By halftime, Delaware had pulled ahead, 3-0, after the first goal scored just four minutes into the first quarter. Four following shots in the second half left Drexel in the dust, losing 7-0. Despite the devastating lead, Hadfield saved multiple shots against the Blue Hens.