Liverpool’s grip on league tightens as Man City pursues | The Triangle

Over the last 11 months, since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over for Jose Mourinho in the dug- out at Old Trafford, Manchester United fans have been chanting, “Ole’s at the wheel!” It would be surprising if Ole remains at the wheel for much longer, as United crashed to a 1-0 defeat to Bour- nemouth in the early game on this past Saturday.

Going into this game, Bour- nemouth were not playing well – they had not won in five games, and it has been over a month since their last victory, a 3-1 win over Southampton. Their for- wards, Callum Wilson and Josh King, had not registered a goal in their last three games. This was surprising for usually such a pro- lific pair, with 26 Premier League goals between them last season.

Their attack fired at the right time. In a low-key game, with few chances for either side, it was Bournemouth’s King who con- demned Manchester United to defeat. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has cost United $64 million, was bamboozled by a neat turn from King, who has cost Bournemouth 64 times less than Wan-Bissaka has Manchester United. The Norwegian striker finished past David de Gea, and Bournemouth held on to record an unexpected victory over the much wealthier Manchester United.

Even though we are only three months into the season, it looks to be a two-horse race for the title already. Both Manchester City and Liverpool left it late in their games on Saturday. Southampton, reeling after a 9-0 defeat at home to Leicester last week, rebounded with a solid defensive performance for most of the game against Manchester City. However, two goals in the last twenty minutes from Sergio Aguero and Kyle Walker gave Southampton another defeat.