Field hockey drops to 5-7 after falling to JMU, St. Joe’s | The Triangle

The Drexel University field hockey team lost two games over the weekend at home, getting shut out by the No. 14 Saint Joseph University Hawks 8-0 Oct. 5, and losing a conference match to the James Madison University Dukes 6-2 Oct. 7. The losses drop the team’s record to 5-7 on the season with a 0-2 mark in Colonial Athletic Association play.

Against the nationally ranked Hawks, the Dragons fell behind early. Just three minutes into the match senior Anna Willocks tipped in a centering pass from Pepa Serrano to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead.

Saint Joseph’s would strike again in the 13th minute. Tonya Botherway drove past defenders in the middle of the field and passed to Emily Henry on the right side who put it past Drexel goalie senior Erin Gilchrist. Botherway then added a goal of her own a minute later, assisted by Jordan Olenginski, to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead.

The Dragons responded with some of their first offensive pressure in the 22nd minute. Drexel generated shots by senior Megan Wiest, senior Rebecca Weinstock and freshman Avery Powell, but all three were stopped by Saint Joseph’s netminder Victoria Kammerinke.

In the second half, it was all Hawks. Joely Helder scored her third goal of the season to make it 4-0. Willocks added another to the tally in the 53rd minute. Botherway backhanded one from the top of the circle for her team-leading 15th goal of the season. In the 58th minute, freshman Johanna Huse scored to make it 7-0. Then Willocks finished her hat trick with the final goal of the game.

Drexel’s only shot in the half came in the 70th minute by junior Tess Bernheimer and it went wide. The Hawks’ eight goals were a program record. They led the game in shots 19-7, and led in shots on goal 12-4. Kammerinke had four saves for the Hawks, while Gilchrist had three saves for the Dragons.

The Dragons hoped to turn things around against James Madison Oct. 7 on “Play4TheCure Day,” supporting breast cancer research. The Dragons, sporting pink socks, got off to another slow start.

In the fifth minute, offensive pressure by the Dukes rewarded them with a penalty corner. Lindsay Gippe took the ball off the corner and found a wide open Rachel Yeager on the opposite side of the net, who tapped it in to make it 1-0.

Drexel responded with a goal of their own in the 11th minute. Powell drove down the left side of the field and was able to get it back to junior Tess Horan in the center, who evened it up at one. The Dragons’ goal would be their only shot in the half.

Just 13 seconds later, the Dukes were able to take back the lead on a goal by Gippe. The momentum killing goal was followed by another two minutes later. Freshman Elfi de Rooij drove through multiple defenders and passed to Courtney Lynch next to the net for a tip in goal. The Dukes then added another goal by Yeager on a corner in the 34th minute, making it 4-1 heading in halftime.

After the break, the Dukes picked right up from where they left off, scoring their fourth unanswered goal. Gippe found a rebound off of Drexel keeper redshirt senior Kathryn Boyce and scored her second of the game.

Drexel was able to get one back in the 47th minute, when freshman Emily Owens buried one from the right side of the circle to make it 5-2. The Dragons had chances to get back in the game, but ultimately were unable to capitalize.

After the goal, Drexel sustained offensive pressure which resulted in multiple corner opportunities. The Dragons had six corners in the span of seven minutes but were unable to convert any of them. The Dragons had seven shots during this frame but none found the net, with four of them being stopped by James Madison goalie Caitlin Nelson.

The Dukes would add another goal in the 64th minute on a penalty stroke by Phoebe Large, her first goal of the season. The goal made it 6-2, where the final would stand.

James Madison led the game in shots 13-9, including leading 9-6 in shots on goal. Nelson led the game with four saves for the James Madison, while Boyce had three saves for Drexel.

Field hockey will wrap up their current five game homestand this weekend, taking on the Monmouth University Hawks Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at Buckley Field. The Dragons will then take on the local Temple University Owls Oct. 14 at Buckley Field at noon.