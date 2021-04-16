Drexel Swimming and Diving at the CAA Championships | The Triangle

Drexel Swimming and Diving at the CAA Championships

Apr. 16, 2021

On March 26, the Drexel Women’s diving team headed to Newark, Delaware to begin the College Athletic Association Championships for the 2020-21 season.

The first day of the competition saw only the three-meter preliminaries. Junior Katie Caputo placed 19th in the three-meter dive, closely followed by freshman teammate Cora Hochsteller in 20th place for the preliminary round.

The one-meter dives occurred on March 27. Caputo scored 203.80 in the women’s one-meter, earning her a 16th place finish. She was followed by Hochsteller with the 20th position and a score of 183.05, which she later turned into an eighth place finish in the consolation round with a score of 172.30.

On March 29 in Christiansburg, Virginia, the women’s swimming team began their competition. Junior Lera Nasedkina took home the first medal for the Dragons with a bronze in the 50 free. She was back in action alongside teammates Victoria Palochik, Lauren DiCamillo and Ryann Styer in the 200 free relay. The Dragons’ time of 1:33.48 earned them a fourth place finish.

Sophomore Maddie Riley began her night with the preliminary round of the 500 free, earning herself a place in the B-finals with a 16th place finish. In the B-finals, Riley swam a time of 5:01.11, earning herself an eighth place finish.

The 50 free proved to be a successful event for the Dragons, with two swimmers in the A-finals. Styer swam a time of 23.43, earning herself a sixth place finish. Nasedkina impressed with a time of 22.96 and a bronze medal, the third of her career and the first of an individual event. The night ended with the 400 medley relay with a team consisting of DiCamillo, Nasedkina, Palochik and Styer, who placed sixth with a time of 3:49.53.

The team returned to the pool on March 30. Freshman Molly Watts made her debut at the competition in the 400 IM preliminaries, placing 16th and earning herself a spot in the B-finals. She swam the finals with a time of 4:41.11, earning herself an eight place finish.

The 100 fly saw Palochik and Nasedkina back in action, both in the B-final, placing 11th and 13th respectively in the preliminary rounds. Palochik narrowly missed out on ninth place by a tenth of a second and a time of 56.11. She was followed three places behind by Nasedkina, her time being 56.79.

The women finished their final day of competition on March 31, after a few challenging days at the pool. Styer and Nasedkina swam the 100 free, both advancing to the heats. Styer swam the B-finals after a 14th place finish in the preliminaries. She swam the finals with a time of 51.90, once again placing her in the 14th position. Nasedkina advanced into the A-finals, after a time of 50.42 in the preliminaries. She finished the finals with a time of 50.71 and a fifth place finish.

To wrap up the competition, Nasedkina, Styer, DiCamillo and Palochik swam in the 400 free relays. The Dragons placed sixth with a time of 3:28.04. The Dragons finished the event in sixth position with 158 points overall.