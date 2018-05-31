Join us for the 2nd annual O’Brien Memorial Golf Classic | The Triangle

Join us for the 2nd annual O’Brien Memorial Golf Classic to benefit the Dave O’Brien Leadership Award on June 11th at Cedarbrook Country Club in Blue Bell, Pa.

This signature event honors the memory of former Drexel Sport Management Program Director & NCAA DI Athletic Director, Dave O’Brien and his son Michael through a day of friends, family and golf.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Dave O’Brien Leadership Award that provides financial support for a deserving Drexel Sport Management undergraduate student each year.

Monday, June 11, 2018

11 a.m. Registration begins | Box lunch provided

Registration begins | Box lunch provided 12:30 p.m. Shotgun Start | Format: Best Ball

Shotgun Start | Format: Best Ball Reception, Silent Auction, Dinner and Awards following golf

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/2wBii4k

Can’t attend? Consider donating an item for our raffle or silent auction! Contact Ben Kaminsky ’22, at [email protected] for more information.

Or, make a gift online directly to the Dave O’Brien Leadership Award to benefit students in the Sport Management program: https://bit.ly/ 2G6rqNU

Please contact Brett Burchette, Executive Director of Development, at [email protected] or Giulianna Fardone, Sport Management, ’18 at [email protected] with any questions.

Thank you for your support!