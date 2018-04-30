DO YOU WANT TO HAVE A VIP EXPERIENCE WITH THE PHILADELPHIA UNION?! | The Triangle

Join us, the newly formed Drexel Sport Management Council (DSMC) for our inaugural event that includes a VIP Experience with Philadelphia Union executives, stadium tour, and a ticket to the game!

To learn how to get FREE tickets to this event, join us on May 7th, 2018 at 7:00pm on the third floor of Lebow. Pizza and soft drinks will be provided along with prizes.

The Center for Sport Management is proud to announce the Drexel Sport Management Council (DSMC), a new student organization with the goal of finding more opportunities in the industry for students and putting the SMT program on the map.

If you are unable to attend the information session on May 7th, but interested in attending the event with the Union and joining DSMC, please contact us at [email protected]!

Be sure to follow our Twitter @DrexelSMC, Instagram @DrexelSMCouncil and LinkedIn Group Drexel Sport Management Council to stay up to date with future events and information.

Hope to see you May 7th!