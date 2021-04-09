We’re Back, it’s Tuesday, You Know What That Means! | The Triangle

Mark and Jair are back, and both are excited to come to you with their opinions and information on sports.

In the NBA, Mark and Jair discussed the Western Conference and the status of the Lakers and other teams. The Brooklyn Nets recently signed LaMarcus Aldridge to go along with Blake Griffin. Are they currently the best team in the Eastern Conference? The Clippers added Rajon Rondo to the team? How much better are they? Where do the Sixers rank right now with other NBA teams?

The NFL Draft is coming up. Who will the Jets take second overall? How will the San Francisco 49ers fare this season?

MLB has begun their season. How are the Mets and the Phillies ranking in the NL East? What do both teams need to do in order to make it to the next step?

