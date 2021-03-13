Drexel’s party pandemic

COVID-19 undoubtedly changed things. The world and idea of normalcy is drastically different for countless individuals, families and students across the globe. Remote learning, social distancing and cancelled events, among other changes, are believed to have ruined the best years of people’s lives. Life as we know it is different, and that is certainly something to grieve.

Yet somehow, I think this pandemic affected Drexel students’ party life the hardest.

Since last March, I am sure the poor, empty fraternity houses are going through withdrawal, as are the rest of the Drexel students who enjoy the beautiful experience that is a college frat basement party.

Flashing colorful strobe lights, walls that are sweatier than the girls pushed up against each other because it is so packed, and obviously the beverages (which would never be served to minors, of course) are the defining characteristics of a college party lifestyle, which many people are not getting the chance to experience. Though it may seem superficial, countless individuals are missing these parties, and some students still yearn for the day they can be reunited with their friends while upbeat music blasts in the background and girls dance in tank tops and ripped jeans on the elevated surfaces of a house on Powelton Avenue.

I am sure we are all deeply saddened for the freshmen who do not know what it is like to see girls running toward a house where the music is so loud it seeps through the front door and can be heard from the fourth floor of a dorm building. It is probably hard for students to hear about the excitement of dressing down, to as little as possible, in the middle of the winter because you know you’re going to be sweaty in the basement.

However, having been a part of this particular aspect of Drexel’s student life, I would say I am maybe a little more sad for the fraternity brothers, who could not hold their typical Welcome Week parties. For those of you who are unaware, these parties usually consisted of sweaty, sloppy college boys trying to “introduce” themselves to the new freshmen on campus and give new Drexel students a taste of what weekends typically look like on campus.

For many students, including myself, this is what college feels like. To look back at my college experience, I am of course grateful for my wonderful professors, my extremely challenging and insightful classes, the people I’ve met and my volunteer activities.

But I will not be deceitful or pretend that I didn’t experience this while writing an article about it. The partying experience defined my college experience. It gave me countless memories I will cherish forever.

Going out with my friends and stumbling into a crowded living room filled with people I don’t know, dancing to music I probably don’t like, and doing things I might not be proud of or post on my social media accounts is an experience I feel any college student deserves if they want it.