Drexel arts majors work just as hard | The Triangle

There is nothing more infuriating and degrading than the looks, comments and “advice” I receive when I explain to people that yes, I am a communication major at Drexel University. An acceptance to Drexel was a dream come true for me, and whether or not people believe it, I worked just as hard to get in as the engineering, nursing, mathematics and all other students.

I think that people do not respect the arts majors due to sheer ignorance. Most are unaware of the differences in coursework, time and creative power that it takes to be successful as an arts major compared to that of an aspiring engineer or doctor.

Drexel, generally speaking, is known for its prestigious medical school and engineering programs. However, there are students who strive to come here simply for top-of-the-line arts programs including global studies, fashion design, design & merchandising, communication and several others. Someone who studies art is not less of a college student because their major is not as well known or respected by others.

Countless times since deciding to major in communication, I have experienced the same conversation: “Oh, you go to Drexel … are you going to be an engineer or a doctor?” or “Why would you choose communication when you could study business or math … what are you even going to do with that?” The answer to the first question is neither, and the answer to the second is simply no one else’s business but my own. I would assume thousands of other college students in this country can vouch for this too, because it has become so common for people to make crude judgements about arts majors.

It is unfair to make judgements about a person based on school or major. At the end of the day, going to college is an accomplishment, regardless of what subject someone’s passion for learning is.

This prejudice against college students who major in the arts does not only happen at Drexel, but at universities nationwide. It is ironic how people can make snide comments or give “advice” to an individual who chooses to study something other than medicine, business or science, yet they aspire for artistic, aesthetically pleasing Instagram accounts, buy from high-end fashion brands, read blogs or online newspapers and engage in so many activities that would not exist had arts students not developed them. Ignorance is not bliss when it discredits how hard someone is working to earn a degree in a very competitive and rigorous field.