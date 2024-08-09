America’s “fun aunt” and “fun dad” | The Triangle

Photo by Kasey Shamis | The Triangle

The morning of Tuesday, Aug. 6, America’s “fun aunt” Vice President Kamala Harris announced “midwestern princess” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also known as America’s “fun dad,” as her running mate.

The much anticipated rally, on an already historic date, Aug. 6, was pulsating with resounding hopefulness. On this same day in 1965, the Voting Rights Act became law and now Philadelphia made history with the first Vice President, a Black and South Asian American woman to run for the highest office with her new running partner. Based on the reaction at the very first rally that would catapult the Democratic ticket to new heights, the nation could notdevour the news fast enough.

The scene opened with Philadelphia DJ Diamond Kutz, Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison, Philadelphia regional organizing director Rochelle Adjei, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Pennsylvania Senators John Fetterman and Bob Casey. They were followed by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who was Vice President Harris’ highly regarded other contender for the Democratic ticket’s vice presidential nomination.

With every step Shapiro took, he was buoyed by supportive cheering followed by a minutes-long standing ovation and applause even before reaching the podium. He spoke to his constituents before turning the stage to our Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris. He assured the audience that Vice President Harris “is battle-tested and ready to go.” The Liacouras Center boomed at that prospect and the over-enthusiastic reaction was palpable.

As the “fun aunt,” our democratic nominee made official the night before the rally in Philadelphia, Harris explained that her campaign is a fight for the future to which the audience replied chanting, “We’re not going back.” She also made it evident that the rally was focused on introducing her new running mate to not only the city of Philadelphia but also the rest of the nation. She exuded a sense of positivity, calm and fortitude while energizing the crowd with new life, hope, and confidence the nation is starving for. Like the “fun aunt,” she was the epitome of a family member the nation is looking to for guidance in an otherwise tumultuous and contentious election.

Kamala’s message flawlessly segued to the most anticipated introduction of the day. On that stage at the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, thousands of exhilarated and adoring fans in attendance were introduced for the first time to the “fun dad,” Tim Walz, a former coach, teacher, congressman, veteran, master sergeant and governor. He was thrust into the limelight and embraced with open arms by a bulging-at-the-seams arena full of his new fans. He spoke in a joyous tone giving us a sense of hope, much as his daughter Hope does for him. He showed us why his past students and school athletes adored him and reassured us that he is thrilled to be Vice President Harris’ pick. Walz echoed Kamala’s vision for our nation’s future, to which the crowd roared, “We’re not going back.”

Then, he added the much needed levity and addressed his competition, welcoming a Vice Presidential debate with J. D. Vance, the Republican Vice Presidential candidate.

“I got to tell you, I can’t wait to debate the guy,” Walz said, tugging his ear, trying to contain his laughter before finishing his joke.

After the crowd quieted down, he added, “That is, if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up,” to which the audience burst into laughter and cheering. “You see what I did there?” Walz added, shrugging and chuckling as Harris stifled a smile and a laugh right behind him.

The rally felt like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour full of life and adoring fans who want nothing more than to be part of something historical, positive and inspiring. Similarly to Swift’s concerts, every rally attendee wore a glow up wristband that synced with other attendees as “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” pulsed through the space. Was it a coincidence that on the same day, Swift also shared a post on her Instagram with a silhouette that strongly resembled Vice President Harris’ well-known pantsuit and handwave? This quiet but hard to ignore endorsement was filled with promise of more to come. Swift had previously endorsed and announced that she would be voting for President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris during the 2020 election using cookies resembling the logo of that campaign.

The rally could have gone on all night with our new Democratic candidates for highest office. The audience was ready and hungry for more of what they saw and heard, but the rally had to come to an end with Harris and Walz warmly joined by their spouses in an affectionate embrace saying farewell to Philadelphia, for now.

It was evident that by Tuesday evening, Harris was America’s “fun aunt” and Walz, America’s new “fun dad.”