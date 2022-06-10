“13 Taylor Swift Lyrics Drexel Students Can Relate to All Too Well” | The Triangle

Like every other Swiftie out there, I’m patiently awaiting the release of her next re-recorded album. So, to tide me over, I’ve compiled my top 13 Taylor Swift lyrics into a list I’m sure other fans can relate to!

“It feels like one of those nights we won’t be sleeping” (22, Red)

There are the good sleepless nights, like de-briefing with friends after a night out. But there are also the bad ones, like when you realize that the paper you’ve put off forever is due tomorrow.

“I’ve never heard silence quite this loud” (Story of Us, Fearless)

When the entire class has just given up on completing the weekly readings and the professor decides to cold-call students to answer the discussion questions.

“It’s a cruel summer” (Cruel Summer, Lover)

My heart goes out to all you fall/winter co-op students; it is most definitely a cruel summer trying to romanticize the endless amount of schoolwork you have to do.

“We’re all so tired of everything” (New Romantics, 1989)

Pretty self-explanatory—just a side-effect of the 10-week quarter system. Sometimes we even get tired of being tired.

“You need to calm down, you’re being too loud” (You Need to Calm Down, Lover)

What goes through your brain when someone starts tapping their foot, munches on chips or sneezes just a little too loudly in the silent areas of the library.

“I was enchanted to meet you” (Enchanted, Speak Now)

To those roommates that were basically like extra siblings, the friends that were like family and the ridiculously smart lab partners that carried you the whole term…

“Are you ready for it” (Ready for It, Reputation)

Whether it’s the dreaded walk in the rain to class, the moment before the exam opens or standing at the front of the room to give your presentation, no, we are never ready for it.

“Right where you left me” (Right Where You Left Me, Evermore)

A shout-out to your roommate, who left for class in the morning and came back hours later only to find that you haven’t moved from that comfy spot on your bed.

“This dorm was once a madhouse” (Champagne Problems, Evermore)

It’s kind of scary to think about how many freshmen manage to pack themselves into a shoebox-sized dorm room on a Thursday night.

“I don’t know what I want, so don’t ask me” (A Place in This World, Taylor Swift)

The dreaded co-op interview question: “So, what are you hoping to gain from your next co-op experience?” Or even better: “Where do you see yourself after graduation?”

“The more that you say, the less I know” (Willow, Evermore)

When you finally decide to speak up and ask a question in class, but the professor’s 10-minute long speech of an answer leaves you feeling more confused than before.

“And I’m just like ‘damn, it’s 7 a.m.’” (You Need to Calm Down, Lover)

For those early morning automated Blackboard emails we get reminding us about assignments we definitely don’t want to start our day thinking about.

“I had the time of my life fighting (as) dragons with you” (Long Live, Speak Now)

At the end of the day, despite all the complaining we may do, we’re absolutely lucky to be taking on the world as Drexel Dragons.