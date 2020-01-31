The Warriors were quietly in the DAC on Monday | The Triangle

Unbeknownst to many in University City, The Golden State Warriors practiced at the Daskalakis Athletic Center on Monday, Jan. 27 in preparation for their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Word quickly spread to many Drexel students and flocks of undergraduates raced to line up outside next to the Warriors’ bus to get a glimpse of the NBA team as they headed out.

However, the Warriors were popular with people other than just students, as faculty and many other passersby wanted to get a glimpse of six-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry. The popularity of the Warriors precedes them, as they were the most popular NBA team of the previous decade. But then why would the most popular NBA team of the 2010s choose to practice at Drexel of all places? Well, it comes down to one alumnus and his strong love for the Philly school: Damion Lee.

From 2011 to 2015, Lee played for Drexel University’s varsity basketball before transferring to the University of Louisville. In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle earlier this month the professional basketball player said that although he did not finish his college years at Drexel he still holds his roots in Philadelphia and is appreciative of his time spent at this University.

While at Drexel, Lee was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Year and in the following year, he was the Second Team All-District pick. By the end of his three years at Drexel, he had scored 960 points in just 68 games and 131 career three-pointers. Lee was ranked fourteenth based on his overall points scored throughout his time with the Dragons.

Lee is now in his second season as a shooting guard for the Golden State Warriors. The team currently has a 10-37 record.