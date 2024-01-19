Upcoming albums and tours: winter 2024 | The Triangle

World Cafe Live | Photo by Cole Raroha | The Triangle

Upcoming albums and tours: Winter 2024

There is a lot of new music slated for release during this winter term! If you are looking for new albums to check out in the new year, here is a list of upcoming albums and their respective tours that will be stopping in Philadelphia.

Today’s releases (Jan. 19):

“Saviors” – Green Day

Tour: 8/9 @ Citizens Bank Park

“Little Rope” – Sleater-Kinney

Tour: 3/18 @ TLA

JANUARY

1/26: “Everyone Can’t Go” – Benny the Butcher

1/26: “People Who Aren’t There Anymore” – Future Islands

1/26: “Lola” – Goth Babe

This new-age indietronica act is dropping his debut full-length album this month. The album “Lola” is named after lead artist Griff Washburn’s sailboat. Expect this project to encapsulate the outdoors in a euphoric, adventurous way; see the excellent single “Bioluminescence” for an example.

1/26: “Blue Raspberry” – Katy Kirby New York-based singer-songwriter Katy Kirby made a splash with her debut album “Cool Dry Place” in 2021. The album’s titular track is peak indie rock songwriting with a catchy, yearning chorus and gripping buildup. Kirby’s sophomore album should be a must-hear for fans of her debut. Tour: 3/7 @ Johnny Brenda’s

1/26: “All Is Yellow” – Lyrical Lemonade

1/26: “Wall of Eyes” – The Smile

FEBRUARY

2/2: “What Now” – Brittany Howard

2/9: “VENUS” – Zara Larsson

2/9: “Weird Faith” – Madi Diaz Tour: 2/28 @ World Cafe Live

*2/9: “ANY LIGHT” – Loving This album is another anticipated comeback, with Loving’s most recent project being “If I Am Only My Thoughts” from Jan. 2020. The quaint, lo-fi sound of this group is warbly and beautiful, however fairly experimental. Catch the band at PhilaMOCA on 3/20 for a comfortable evening of warm music.

2/9: “What Happened to the Beach?” – Declan McKenna

2/9: “I didn’t imagine this!” – Theo R (Drexel student)

2/12 – “We regret to inform you” – Bitcrush

Drummer, songwriter and producer Charlie O’Neill and keyboard/bass player Leo Buczkowski are Bitcrush, a jazzy electronic project creating futuristic and detailed ear-candy instrumentals and glitchy vocals. The Chicago-based duo will share their debut album in February, with two singles available now.

2/16: “Tangk” – IDLES

2/16: “GRIP” – serpentwithfeet

2/21: “Still” – Erika de Casier

2/23: “Loss of Life” – MGMT

Alt-pop juggernauts MGMT are back with another album this year. The 10-track project will follow up the viral success of 2018’s “Little Dark Age” as well as 2022’s “11•11•11,” which seemingly went under the radar. Does the band still have it 17 years into their mainstream career?

2/23: “The Past Is Still Alive” – Hurray for the Riff Raff Tour: 3/1 @ The Foundry

MARCH

3/1: “I Got Heaven” – Mannequin Pussy Tour: 5/22 & 5/23 @ Union Transfer

*3/1: “Playing Favorites” – Sheer Mag Sheer Mag is a longtime Philadelphia band who have gained recognition for their retro rock style. For a glimpse at their upcoming album and personality, check out the video for their 2023 single “All Lined Up . ” Tour: 5/10 @ First Unitarian Church

3/1: “Parallel Realms” – STRFKR Tour: 4/23 @ Union Transfer

3/1: “TYLA” – Tyla Tour: 5/18 @ Union Transfer

3/1: “Underdressed at the Symphony” – Faye Webster

Webster has become a well-known and loved act within her class of late-2010s rising artists with her soft, country-tinged formula. This new project appears to be leaning towards a rock sound with grittier guitars and piano than past gentle tracks like “Kingston” and “A Dream With a Baseball Player.”

3/8: “Bleachers” – Bleachers Whether you love him or hate him, Jack Antonoff has been helping shape pop music since his days with fun. In the early 2010s. He consistently gives top-shelf pop acts albums essentially watermarked by his production, resulting in a bit of an Antonoff overload in pop music this decade. How does he make so much music? When did he find time for this amid all the Taylor’s Versions? Tour: 6/12 @ The Met

3/8: “eternal sunshine” – Ariana Grande

3/8: “Glasgow Eyes” – The Jesus and Mary Chain

3/8: “Bullhead” – Slow Hollows

Austin Feinstein is a sneakily well-connected artist within music. He has credits on songs by Tyler, the Creator, Ryan Beatty, Current Joys and even Frank Ocean’s “Self Control.” On hiatus since 2019, his project Slow Hollows will return with their fourth album this March.