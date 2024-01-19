The Triangle’s favorite music of 2023 | The Triangle

Here is a look back at what Triangle members were playing throughout 2023, and what they considered their favorite songs and projects of the past year.

In order to qualify for this list, an album or song must’ve been originally released in 2023 in an official style. Deluxe or reissued albums do not qualify, however new songs from them do. Each list is ranked with #1 being the listener’s favorite entry.

Photo by Coleston Raroha | The Triangle

ALBUMS

Nana Afia Addae – Arts & Entertainment Writer

3. “Jaguar II” – Victoria Monet

2. “falling or flying” – Jorja Smith

1. “Fountain Baby” – Amaarae

Atticus Deeny – Entertainment Writer

5. “Space Heavy” – King Krule

4. “Sandhills EP” – Toro Y Moi

3. “Five Easy Hot Dogs” – Mac DeMarco

2. “Mana EP” – Wishy

1. “Burning Desire” – MIKE

Grace Fisher – Chief Copy Editor

3. “Barbie The Album” – Various Artists

2. “Rat Trap 2: The Burn” – Royal & the Serpent

1. “So Much (for) Stardust” – Fall Out Boy

Janine Gin – Sports Writer

3. “The Maybe Man” – AJR

2. “GUTS” – Olivia Rodrigo

1. “Just Because” – Claire Rosinkranz

Jyoti Gupta – Comics Editor

3. “Bewitched” – Laufey

2. “the record” – boygenius

1. “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” – Lana Del Rey

Nicole Marie – News Editor

3. “The Hype EP” – Sigrid

2. “GUTS” – Olivia Rodrigo

1. “Barbie The Album” – Various artists

Sophia Mattia – Managing Editor

3. “Snow Angel” – Reneé Rapp

2. “GUTS” – Olivia Rodrigo

1. “Bewitched” – Laufey

Alex Ramirez – Photographer

5. “Girl with Fish” – feeble little horse

4. “Nature Documentary” – Nature Documentary (Drexel student)

3. “The Whaler” – Home Is Where

2. “Autopoiética” – Mon Laferte

1. “And The Wind (Live and Loose!)” – MJ Lenderman

Satvik Tripathi – Staff Manager

3. “Barbie The Album” – Various Artists

2. “Zack Bryan” – Zack Bryan

1. “Austin” – Post Malone

SONGS

Atticus Deeny – Entertainment Writer

5. “Are You Looking Up” – Mk.gee

4. “Knockin – Single Version” – MJ Lendermen

3. “Ring of Past” – Men I Trust

2. “4EVA (feat. Pharrell Williams)” – KAYTRAMIN´E

1. “Happy Days” – Wishy

Suhani Dheer – Arts & Entertainment Editor

5. “BESO” – ROSALIA & Rauw Alejando

4. “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift

3. “Dial Drunk (feat. Post Malone)” – Noah Kahan

2. “Annihilate (feat, Swae Lee, Lil Wayne & Offset)” – Metro Boomin

1. “I’m Just Ken” – Ryan Gosling

Jyoti Gupta – Comics Editor

5. “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 (feat. Ice Spice)” – PinkPantheress

4. “Speed Drive” – Charli XCX

3. “the way things go” – beabadoobee

2. “Castles Crumbling (feat. Hayley Williams) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift

1. “Margaret (feat. Bleachers)” – Lana Del Rey

Nicole Marie – News Editor

3. “pretty isn’t pretty” – Olivia Rodrigo

2. “Choose Your Fighter” – Ava Max

1. “Is It Over Now? (From the Vault)” – Taylor Swift

Jeff Mathwig – Opinion Writer

4. “drive ME crazy!” – Lil Yachty

3. “Moonlight” – Kali Uchis

2. “the way things go” – beabadoobee

1. “No More Lies” – Thundercat & Tame Impala

Sophia Mattia – Managing Editor

3. “lacy” – Olivia Rodrigo

2. “You’re Losing Me (From the Vault)” – Taylor Swift

1. “Margaret” (feat. Bleachers) – Lana Del Rey

Alex Ramirez – Photographer

5. “Torch Song of the Twin Suns” – Slow Burning Daydream (Drexel student)

4. “Formula One” – Wednesday

3. “2122” – Geese

2. “COUP” – Frost Children

1. “Kiss” – Prill

Kejsi Ruka – Editor-in-Chief

5. “bad idea right?” – Olivia Rodrigo

4. “Rush” – Troye Sivan

3. “Never Lose Me” – Flo Milli

2. “Mosquito” – PinkPantheress

1. “Speed Drive” – Charli XCX

Satvik Tripathi – Staff Manager

5. “Sarah’s Place (feat. Noah Kahan)” – Zach Bryan

4. “Enough is Enough” – Post Malone

3. “I Remember Everything (feat. Kasey Musgraves) – Zach Bryan

2. “Chemical” – Post Malone

1. “Dial Drunk (feat. Post Malone)” – Noah Kahan

Lucas Tusinean – Photographer

5. “Spirit 2.0” – Sampha

4. “Blue” – Kali Uchis

3. “Fire Alarm (feat. Snow Strippers)” – Lil Uzi Vert

2. “catalogue” – julie

1. “Capable of Love” – Pink Pantheress