Employers seek all students at engineering and tech career fair | The Triangle

Drexel University’s Steinbright Career Development Center hosted an Engineering and Technology Career Fair Feb. 27 in the Drexel Recreation Center with over 100 companies in attendance.

During the event, which was open to both undergraduate and graduate students, students across all majors were given the opportunity to network for a wide range of opportunities, ranging from temporary co-ops to permanent hires.

The employers that attended represented a diverse selection of the STEM industry. Transportation-focused companies, including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and SEPTA recruited electrical, mechanical and civil engineers among other disciplines.

In the healthcare sector, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co. Inc., Zimmer Inc. and many more recruited not only biomedical and chemical engineers, but students of many different majors for interdisciplinary work.

Chemical and materials engineers were popular recruiting choices for manufacturing companies like Crayola, and computer engineering majors, as well as engineering technology majors, were widespread across all companies’ networking objectives.

Several technology-focused companies, including Vanguard, Lutron and io-consultants, were in attendance looking for computing and informatics students.

Drexel’s online resources encouraged students to begin learning about the industry before the fair by researching employers of interest. They also recommended that students update their resumes, dress professionally for the event, prepare questions for employers and practice their 30-second introductions.

For those students are either not enrolled in technology or engineering degree programs or who are looking to work in other fields, they have certainly not been forgotten by the Steinbright Career Development Center.

The next career fair will take place on April 17 and will have a wider variety of networking opportunities for majors both in and outside of engineering and technology fields. Steinbright will offer preparation workshops to students prior to the event.