Crime Report: October 31 – November 16

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Oct. 31 and Nov. 16. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

BURGLARY (5)

Nov. 2, 2:05 a.m., 3300 Market Street

An unknown male was observed entering the Drexel Parking Garage, disarming the exit gate and fleeing with a Drexel owned pickup truck.

Nov. 2, 4:25 a.m., 3300 Market Street

An unknown male (same male as the previously listed incident) was observed entering the Drexel parking garage and a short time later, fleeing while driving a Drexel owned work van.

Note: On Nov. 3, DUPD arrested two males found to be in possession of this vehicle at 3100 Spring Garden Street.

Nov. 2 to Nov. 12, 200 North 34th Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) entered their room at a fraternity house and took cash and clothing.

Nov. 11, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., 3400 Hamilton Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported that an unknown person(s) entered their residence (no sign of force) and took a MacBook Pro laptop computer.

Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 3300 Hamilton Street

A complainant reported between that an unknown person(s) entered their residence through a side window and took various items from the property.

ASSAULT (3)

Oct. 31, 2:05 a.m., 3300 Baring Street

A Drexel student reported that they were assaulted by two males known to them at the stated location. Very minor injury to victim.

Nov. 13, 11:55 a.m., South 33rd Street

Drexel Police arrested a male armed with a knife that was threatening to stab people exiting the subway.

3400 Lancaster Ave

A Drexel student reported he was assaulted by his roommate during a dispute over personal property. Minor injury to victim.

THEFT (3)

Nov. 3, 3300 Market Street

A group of juveniles entered the Wawa store, took an undetermined amount of candy and fled the store without paying.

Nov. 9 , 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 3400 Powelton Avenue

A complainant reported that an unknown person(s) took a delivered package from their front porch.

Nov. 10, 3400 Lancaster Avenue

An unknown male entered a store, took cleaning products and fled the store without paying for the items.

VANDALISM (1)

Nov. 6, South 33rd Street

It was discovered that a male Drexel student caused damage to an overhead canopy support arm by grabbing it and pulling it from its point of contact. The incident was sent to Student Conduct for review.

POLICY VIOLATIONS (2)

During the period from Oct. 31 to Nov. 16, there was one Policy Violation for Alcohol and one Policy Violation for Drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.