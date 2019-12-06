Crime Report: November 12 — November 27 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between Nov. 12 and Nov. 27. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

ROBBERY (1)

Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., 3400 Market Street

A Drexel student and Drexel Staff member reported that on while on the subway platform, a group of juveniles ran past and took their cell phones from their possession.

BURGLARY (1)

Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 3200 Cherry Street

A Drexel Staff member reports that an unknown person(s) entered a woodshop (no sign of force) and took several power tools.

ASSAULT (1)

Nov. 14, 9:00 p.m., 3200 Arch Street

A Drexel student stated that, after a football game, a physical altercation occurred between the teams and they was assaulted by an unknown male. Complainant received a minor injury to their mouth.

THEFT (14)

Nov. 12, 200 North 34th Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) removed their fraternity sign from the front railing of their fraternity house.

Nov. 14, 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., 3600 Powelton Avenue

A non-Drexel complainant reported that an unknown person(s) entered their unlocked vehicle and took their wallet that was left on the front seat.

Nov. 14, 2900 Chestnut Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) entered their apartment (no force) and took a gaming system.

Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 3200 Chestnut Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknownn person(s) took their laptop computer that was left in an unlocked classroom.

Nov. 19, 3300 Market Street

The complainant, Wawa, reported that a group of juveniles entered the store, took food items and fled the store into the subway without paying for the items.

Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 200 North 35th Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported that between an unknown person(s) removed a delivered package from their front porch.

Nov. 21, 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., 3200 Arch Street

A Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) removed an ornamental barrel from a common area.

Nov. 21, 3000 Market Street

A non-Drexel complainant reported that an unknown male grabbed their cell phone from their hand and fled on foot.

Nov. 21, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., 3300 Market Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bicycle that was secured to a bike rack with a cable lock.

Nov. 21, 300 North 32nd Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) removed a delivered package from their front porch.

Nov. 24, 3300 Market St.

Drexel Police apprehended five juveniles after they took food items without paying from Wawa and fled into the subway.

Nov. 25, 3300 Market Street

A non-Drexel complainant, Wawa, reported that an unknown male took several items of food and fled the store without paying.

Nov. 26, 3300 Market St.

A non-Drexel complainant, Wawa, reported that a group of eight to 10 juveniles entered the store took several items of food and fled the store without paying for the items.

Nov. 26, 3300 Market Street

A Non-Drexel complainant, Wawa, reported that four juvenile males entered the store, took food items and fled the store without paying for the items.

VANDALISM (6)

Nov. 12, 3600 Powelton Avenue

A Drexel student reported that the glass to their front door was broken in an unknown manner.

Nov. 15, 3200 Chestnut Street

A Drexel staff member reported that they discovered that an unknown person(s) placed graffiti on a clock inside a classroom.

Nov. 17, 3500 Powelton Avenue

A non-Drexel complainant reported that an unknown person(s) damaged the doorknob to their apartment.

Nov. 19, 3100 Chestnut Street

A Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) placed graffiti on a wall inside of the building.

Nov. 22, 3100 Market Street

A Drexel staff member reported that they discovered graffiti written on a stairway wall.

Nov. 27, 1100 Poplar Street

A security officer reported that they discovered graffiti written on the wall of the parking lot of the clinic.

POLICY VIOLATIONS (25)

During the period from Nov. 12 to Nov. 27, there were eighteen policy violations for alcohol and seven policy violations for drugs. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.