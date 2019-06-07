Crime Report — June 7 | The Triangle

The following crimes occurred on or near campus and were reported to The Triangle by the Drexel University Department of Public Safety between May 15 and May 30. All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement or Division of Public Safety incident reports.

ROBBERY (1)

May 26, 5:50 p.m., 3200 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested three juvenile females after they attempted to take a cell phone from a non-Drexel affiliate and assaulted the victim, causing them to be treated at Presbyterian Hospital for their injuries.

ASSAULT (2)

May 22, 400 N. 36th St.

A non-Drexel affiliate reported to Philadelphia Police that while in their residence, they were assaulted with an umbrella by their mother.

May, 3300 Powelton Avenue

A Drexel student reported that they were assaulted and harassed on several occasions by a male known to them. These incidents are non-current.

THEFT (12)

May 15, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

A Drexel affiliate reported that while their purse was unattended, an unknown male removed their wallet containing their credit cards and made unauthorized purchases with said cards.

May 17, 6:50 to 7:30 p.m., 3400 Race Street

A Drexel affiliate reported that they lost their wallet containing their credit cards, cash and ID. They stated that they were then contacted by their bank informing them of charges made to their accounts by unknown person(s) that were unauthorized.

May 17, 11:35 p.m., 3300 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate after he took food items from the Wawa and fled without paying for them. The items, valued at $18.41, were recovered.

May 19-23, 200 N. 32nd Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) entered their auto, no sign of force, and took change that was left in plain view.

May 20-27, 3200 Race Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their bike that was secured to a bike rack with a U-Lock.

May 22, 8:30 p.m., 3300 Market Street

Drexel Police arrested a non-Drexel affiliate after he took food items valued at $10.98 from the Wawa without paying.

May 24, 2:55 p.m., Unit S. 33rd Street

A Drexel student reported that, while eating lunch, an unknown male took their bicycle that was left unlocked on the sidewalk and fled south on 33rd Street.

May 26, 8 to 9 a.m., 200 N. 34th Street

A Drexel employee reported that they misplaced their wallet, but when it was found and returned, their cash was missing from the wallet.

May 26, 3:45 to 4:15 p.m., 100 N. 32nd Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) took their Xbox and external hard drive that was left unattended in a common area.

May 26-27, 3200 Market Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) took their motorcycle that was legally parked and locked.

May 28, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., 3500 Market Street

A Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) entered their unlocked office and took their book bag that was left in view. After taking the bag, the complainant reported that one of their credit cards was used for an unauthorized purchase.

VANDALISM (5)

May 20-21, 3139 Ludlow Street

A Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) placed graffiti consisting of writings and drawings on the walls of the 1st and 3rd floors of the Center for Automation Technology.

May 20-21, Unit N. 34th Street

A Drexel student reported that an unknown person(s) carved writings into a railing and placed graffiti on the interior walls of the building.

May 21-22, 200 N. 32nd Street

A non-Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) cut the fence leading to the Amtrak train tracks.

May 21-22, 400 N. 42nd Street

Drexel Police reported that a large section of the steel fence surrounding the Vidas Athletic Complex was bent and knocked to the ground.

May 30, 3100 Chestnut Street

A Drexel affiliate reported that an unknown person(s) placed writings on the wall of a Drexel owned building.

During the period covered in this report there were seventeen (17) alcohol policy violations and two (2) drug policy violations. The reports were sent to the Office of Student Conduct for review.