Another Drexel study explores adopting a semester system | The Triangle

In recent years, Drexel University has debated the idea of being a semester school instead of a quarter school. The debate from both sides has extended beyond Drexel, the comparisons between Drexel and other academic institutions such as Northeastern University and University of Georgia Tech. Provost of Drexel University Brian Blake shed some insight on the idea, his opinions and what it would mean for the future for Drexel.

“In the past 15 years, Drexel has done around two or three studies [on making Drexel a semester school],” Blake said. “I think the last report completed was a couple of years before my arrival in 2015.” He continued to speak on how it would affect Alumni, current students and students who are in a semester function at Drexel, such as the Medical and Law students in their respective colleges. “My opinion is that that decision is a community decision. The [last] report could’ve been a bit more quantitative with regard to evaluation,” Blake said.

In his own opinion, Blake is ambivalent, especailly being a Georgia Tech graduate himself and having seen his university change from a quarter school to a semester school during his time there. “I’ve been a student in both types of institutions, so I can see benefits, but I can also see the detriments,” Blake said.

Blake elaborated on the past case studies conducted, and the results came out the same: 50/50. The problem with a semester school is the lack of community. There would be a five-week gap between finals and graduation for seniors in certain colleges.

“How can you be one community if you don’t celebrate commencement together? The quarter system naturally connects alumni with the undergrads… [the quarter system] connects past and present, perhaps even future,” he explained.

Faculty will also face a change in a semester school. Although administration work year-round, Faculty will begin earlier in the first term, and they’ll have two courses over the year instead of three. But is raises the question: is Drexel a better school as it is, or is would it be a better school in a semester format?

Not only will faculty be affected, but the coursework and curriculum throughout the university would also be subject to change. “Everything we have now is geared toward 10 weeks. Naturally, we’d be dropping out some courses … a major restructuring across the board,” Blake explained.

He estimates that if Drexel ever transitioned into a semester school, it would take three years.

“The courses have to translate across the board, so it’s very difficult for students to truly build their portfolio of classes. There are gonna be some areas where it’s gonna be difficult in that way,” Blake said. He predicts more schools will move to the semester system against the quarter system.

The debate within the semester school is regarding whether the classes you take will be expanded in discussion, activities and lectures compared to quarter systems. Since there is more time in a 16-week period for a professor to teach the subject, it is widely assumed there will be more time to create interesting content for courses.

“[The] materials should be equivalent, you can hammer in on lectures longer,” Blake said.

Through further discussion, Blake admits that the switch to semester school would cost nearly $5-6 million. The costs would be to change the banner systems set up for the administration and faculty alike, which raises the question: is it worth the change?