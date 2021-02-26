Triangle Treasures February

Song: “Combat” — Hazel English

This song caught me by surprise at the beginning of February. I discovered “Combat” while listening to a shuffled suggested radio on Spotify, and I specifically remember the chorus sticking out to me. The vocal melody Hazel English sings caught my ear, and I still fall victim to it every time I hear it. Her voice could be compared to Lana Del Rey, but the song structure is a bit more pop and the guitars are slightly country. “Combat” is a beautiful song with infinite replay value if you savor each listen.

Album: The Moment — Atomic Tom

A lesser-known alt-rock band of the last decade, Atomic Tom is a band you’ll definitely want to check out if you are into alternative or punk bands like Green Day. “The Moment” is a short album, only 10 songs with a total runtime of less than 40 minutes, but what it lacks in quantity it makes up for in quality. For extra credit, check out their iconic subway performance of their hit “Take Me Out” on YouTube.

Song: “Treehouse” — (Sandy) Alex G

This unreleased song by local Philadelphia artist (Sandy) Alex G garnered major attention on social media apps like TikTok a few months ago. The song features singer Emily Yacina and is available on YouTube, where third parties have posted it prior to any official release.

TV Show: “This is Us”

NBC’s hit drama, available for streaming on Hulu, NBC and Peacock, highlights the life of the Pearson family from past to future. The show is currently in its fifth season and both cast and crew have won many awards. While dramas tend not to have a large youth following, the wide range of relevant cultural issues and human experiences keeps audiences returning.

TV Show: “Dead to Me”

The Emmy-nominated show “Dead to Me” is the perfect blend of comedy and drama. Thoughtful, dark and witty, the series ventures into the life of a recently widowed Jen Harding (Christina Applegate). Struggling to cope with her husband’s death, Jen meets the bright and ever-optimistic Judy (Linda Cardellini) at group therapy. As the two unlikely friends become closer, nothing is as it seems. If you are in dire need of a binge-worthy show, “Dead to Me” already has two incredible seasons streaming on Netflix.