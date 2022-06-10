Photo courtesy of Flickr user Blink O’Fanaye

Friday, May 20—The highly anticipated seventh season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” has finally arrived, and the level of excitement in this bus is officially astronomical. For anyone unfamiliar with the show, regular seasons of the American franchise are frequently referred to as the “Olympics of Drag,” which makes this particular season of All Stars the Drag Race equivalent of a Quarter Quell.

The seventh season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” features a legendary lineup of queens like never before: previous winners. The idea of a season featuring a cast of crowned queens has been rumored on Twitter and Reddit threads for years, but it remained a mere fantasy for loyal fans of Drag Race around the world. Now, it seems the drag gods have finally answered the fandom’s prayers.

The cast includes fan favorites and heavy hitters alike; eight crowned queens have returned back to the workroom for the first time in herstory. Season 3 winner Raja, Season 5 Winner Jinx Monsoon, both winners of All Stars Season 4 Monét XChange and Trinity the Tuck, Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, Drag Race UK Season 1 winner The Vivienne, Drag Race Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall and the winner of All Stars Season 5 Shea Coulee.

The season premiere was a legendary double feature eleganza extravaganza, kicking off with two Drag Race staples that any alumni should come fully prepared for. In the first episode, the queens are tasked with writing, recording and performing their own original verses on RuPaul’s Original Song “Legends,” and in the second episode, they played the iconic Snatch Game.