Netflix documentary “Seaspiracy” is an eye-opener | The Triangle

Many of us live in ignorance. We think that our actions do not have consequences, that since we are one person, we don’t make a difference. That belief is not only wrong, but also dangerous. A plastic bottle here and there — it won’t matter right? Wrong.

On March 24, the film “Seaspiracy” was released on Netflix. This film directed by Ali Tabrizi and produced by Kip Anderson (who directed “Cowspiracy” and “What the Health”) shows the detrimental effects that our actions have on marine life and our oceans.

While the deaths-by-plastic of whales, dolphins and other marine species have been entering the mainstream media as of late, there are much bigger problems happening behind the scenes in the fish industry. This documentary brings those hidden issues to light.

“Seaspiracy” touches on a number of different issues, such as whaling, the decrease of endangered species, shark fin hunting, the downfall of the marine food chain, seabird population decline, bycatching and so much more. It is a documentary that is better watched than explained, as there is no string of words powerful enough to stress the importance of its message.

Tabrizi explains in detail that if the ocean suffers, we do as well. Sharks help maintain the ocean. If they are taken out of the equation by fin hunting, bycatching or other methods, the balance of the ecosystem is completely thrown off. Tabrizi explained that sharks are predators of small fish, driving them up to the surface of the ocean. Seabirds feed off of these tiny surface fish. Without sharks, the fish will stop swimming to the surface of the ocean, leaving no food for seabirds and causing them to die. In the ocean, species do not stand alone; they are all connected and affected when something goes wrong.

Tabrizi also covers the deception within the fish industry, showing forbidden footage, exposing companies for incorrect labelling, and revealing that fishing gear is a huge part of the problem that is killing marine life. The media loves to focus on using metal straws to “save the turtles,” but there is virtually no coverage of these much larger problems happening behind the scenes (including human rights issues).

This documentary is all-encompassing. I strongly suggest that everyone give it a watch. It shocking and thought-provoking in a way that will definitely warp how you see the world and your actions. Tabrizi challenges and changes the definition of sustainability, and after watching this film, you will too.