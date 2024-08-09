Ice Spice heats up The Met  | The Triangle

Photo by Kasey Shamis | The Triangle

Ice Spice may not be everyone’s favorite rapper but her aura and vibe is well known on the internet and on the stage.

She emerged as a new artist with her hit “Munch (Feelin’ U)” which was released on Aug. 10, 2022. The song went viral on TikTok, allowing Ice Spice to infuse more of her music with her unique sound and vibe to reach across music and social media platforms.

Nominated for four Grammy Awards, Ice Spice hit the jackpot as a new artist and was named 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Year according to Billboard magazine.

The Met in Philadelphia welcomed the Y2K! World Tour as a line wrapped around the venue off of Broad Street where Cleo, RIOTUSA, and Cash Cobain kicked off the show for Ice Spice. As more fans arrived before Ice Spice hit the stage, bright pink America flags with Ice Spice’s face hung from the balconies.

“Miss Poopie,” as Ice Spice refers to herself in her 2023 song “Deli,” entered the stage at 10:30 p.m. as an electrified crowd screamed. Her iconic bright orange hair made an appearance paired with a sage green two-piece.

Her set began with “Popa” from her new Y2K! debut studio album followed by other hits like ”Barbie World,” ”Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” and ”Oh Shhh…,” another song from her recent album that features rapper Travis Scott.

Popping between columns of a stage set-up resembling Philadelphia’s Graffiti Pier, bright lights flashed behind the stage, illuminating Ice Spice and her silhouette. The pier-like stage occupied three-fourths of the stage while an Ice Spice inflatable, standing at approximately 20 feet, took up the other fourth of the stage.

The young and energetic crowd sported lots of denim and streetwear, some wearing flashy heels while others wore Nike dunks with cargo pants.

The closer the fans were to the stage, the more thrilled and hype their dance moves, as they hoped to be one of the five fans to be selected by the dancers to join Ice Spice on the stage. They each competed with each other as the crowd determined whose dance moves were the most flashy.

Towards the end of the show, one of her openers on her Y2K! tour, Cash Cobain, joined Ice Spice on stage with rapper Bay Swag for their song, “Fisherrr,” and she swayed to the music, awaiting her verse. Saving the best and biggest hit for last, she rapped “Think U the Shit (Fart),” which now has almost 100 million streams on Spotify.

Overall, while Ice Spice has undeniably made a name for herself and is quickly becoming a fan favorite, her journey is far from over. Her confidence and aura only seem to grow stronger as she progresses with her Y2K! tour. As she moves from one city to another, one thing is for sure, Ice Spice is not here for the moment, she is here to stay. Her unique sounds and thrilling stage performance leave fans wanting more and always wondering about what she will do next.