Higher Brothers tear the roof off of the TLA | The Triangle

The Higher Brothers are best known for their collaboration with Joji and Rich Brian on the song “Midsummer Madness,” which peaked at 23 on the Billboard Hot R&B songs Chart in June of 2018. The group has other successful songs like “Made in China,” with over 16 million views on YouTube.

Before attending the show, I had minimal knowledge of the group. I quickly discovered that the Higher Brothers have a very dedicated fan base. During the opening act performed by Don Krez , the crowd could not contain their excitement for the arrival of their beloved group. They could be considered a part of the new generation of rap: mumble rap. There were many times throughout the night where I had no idea what they were saying, partly because it was in Chinese. As someone who tends to listen to alternative rock, this definitely was not my typical scene. However, I still had a great time. Even though I had no clue as to what they were rapping about in the songs, it was still easy to keep up with the beats and dance along. It is fun to explore music outside of your comfort zone. I never usually listen to rap and it was a great time.