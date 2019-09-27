Flor and joan bring their poppy dreamscape to the Foundry | The Triangle

Ah yes, fall term. Cooler weather (hopefully,) the stress of classes and the sweet, sweet sound of concerts that happen on the daily around the city. Whether you’re looking to mosh in a pit or headbang to the latest EDM superstar, Philly is no stranger to hosting top notch concerts.

On Sept. 24, alternative pop stars Flor brought their 2019 fall tour to the Foundry, located in historic and bustling Fishtown. With support from Lostboycrow and dream pop duo joan, the tour showcased an indie lovers dream – vibrant colors, dreamy tunes and nothing but sheer talent. The tour was sponsored by Live Nation’s Ones to Watch collective, which supports up and coming artists across all genres. Previous “Ones to Watch” rockstars include LANY, lovelytheband and blackbear.

First up was solo act Lostboycrow, who performed at Firefly this past summer and recently released his debut LP “Santa Fe.” He was followed by indie pop duo joan. The duo, comprised of Alan Thomas and Steven Rutherford, have taken over the dream pop scene along the likes of The 1975 and LANY, having shared the stage with The Aces, Misterwives and The Band Camino on tours around the globe. Their dreamy tones and vocals captivated the audience, many of which were decked out in joan merchandise singing along.

Headliners Flor packed the room at the Foundry, playing to an energetic and engaging crowd. Dancing, singing and hugging all around, fans were fully immersed in the experience of a live Flor show. Frontman Zach Grace started the show with “slow motion,” off their 2019 release “ley lines,” which was released via Fueled by Ramen in early September. Other hits performed included “ley lines” title track, “listen for you” and “white noise,” as well as songs from their 2018 album “come out. you’re hiding.”