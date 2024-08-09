Faye Webster steals hearts at The Dell Music Center | The Triangle

Photo by Jack Baranoski | The Triangle

On July 26, 2024, Faye Webster came out on stage at 8:39 p.m., singing “But Not Kiss” after Minions from “Despicable Me” opened the song for her. The crowd erupted in screams of joy, excitement and the roaring noise of hands applauding. Webster used a live band for the entire set while she herself switched between different guitars and a keyboard. Her setlist included some of her biggest songs, “Right Side of My Neck,” “In a Good Way” and “Kingston.” The night was young with the sun just finishing its daily round above Philly and the vibes throughout The Dell Music Center were electric.

Webster surrounded herself with stacked washers and dryers, pouring light through their clear doors, slowly changing to match the aura of each song. Behind these were racks of hanging blue clothes. Going with the laundry theme, a huge t-shirt on a hanger served as the projection screen, and it changed between shots of full clotheslines blowing in the wind to trippy swirling colors and a video for her song “Lego Ring” with Lil Yachty. The video showed her own “Guitar Hero” -esque game, “Faye Webster’s Singsingorama.” Webster and Yachty may seem an unlikely pair, with Webster being an indie artist and Yachty being an innovative hip-hop artist, but they both grew up in Atlanta and were friends in middle school before drifting apart later in life.

After she finished “Right Side of My Neck,” fans scattered around the venue screamed “I love you Faye!” Webster did not have to do much on stage, as the music creates the vibes, so she opted to slowly swing side to side with the occasional ducking around to emphasize the dramatic guitar riffs. The fans themselves did not do much in terms of dancing either. They swayed from side to side, and occasionally, the crowd pulled their phone flashlights out to wave. She dressed herself in a baggy blue and white striped short-sleeve button-up shirt with matching shorts. Underneath, she layered a solid blue long-sleeved shirt and pants. Blue seems to be the consistent color Webster uses in her shows and artistic expression. “Underdressed at the Symphony,” her latest album, displays her holding a blue long-sleeve dress, set against a backdrop of a full rack of blue clothes.

The commitment and love from fans was obvious, with many concertgoers having Webster’s “Atlanta Millionaires Club” or “I Know I’m Funny haha” vinyls tucked underneath their arms, hoping to potentially get them signed or just recently having purchased them at the merch booth. One fan wore an “I paused Faye Webster to be here” t-shirt, which she noticed after her brother, who does her graphics, pointed the fan out. Once she realized, she laughed and went over to the fan during the show and signed the shirt.

After coming back for an encore, Webster came out with her best friend to sing “Feeling Good Today” acoustically. The band also came back out after the song, and Webster introduced each of them and thanked them for playing with her. She thanked the crowd for being at her concert and closed with “Kingston.” The crowd exploded for the second to last time that night, and bubbles shot out from the stage, which fit in perfectly with the theme of laundry and clothes. Everyone sang along to the last line, “Give you everything I have and more.” Webster said thank you one more time, waved and walked backstage with the band. The applause and cheers were the loudest of the night, and people slowly started walking out of The Dell while excitedly talking about their favorite performances of the night.