Fans are ‘suckers’ for The Jonas Brothers once again | The Triangle

The Jonas Brothers are back and here to impress with their newest track, “Sucker.” The unexpected comeback of the iconic boy-band was shocking to listeners, bringing us back to the simpler times of 2007. The Jonas Brothers are embracing their past while showing they are better than ever with this track. It marks their return after a six-year hiatus and the band has achieved an extremely successful comeback.

“Sucker” has earned the title of No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week of March 16, bumping Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from the top spot. The song is very easy to love and will be stuck in your head for hours after listening. It is upbeat, fun and very reminiscent of their past sound while being relevant with the times.

The song is about special moments between the brothers and their respective significant others. A lyric from the song reads, “I follow you through the dark, can’t get enough / You’re the medicine and the pain, the tattoo inside my brain / And, baby, you know it’s obvious.” This is a feel good song that comes just in time for spring and warm weather. It stands out from other recent pop music due to its retro vibe and whistles throughout the song.

The music video for “Sucker” has a dreamy, whimsical “Alice in Wonderland” vibe. It is visually pleasing with beautiful costumes, colors and an unbelievable set location. The Jonas family is shown dressed in elaborate gowns and suits fit only for a fairytale.

The video was shot in a massive countryside estate, Hatfield House, in Hertfordshire, England, which was once the home of royalty. The video is glamorous, sexy, eccentric and, most of all, fun. It has already reached over 69 million views since its release Feb. 28.

The video features Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner, making it more special and personal. It begins with the band holding a private concert for their significant others. Their audience is lounging on chairs, surrounded by dozens of rabbits. The tone of the video is adventurous, energetic and leaves you wondering what could possibly happen next. It is captivating and holds your attention throughout its entirety. Looking away for just a moment ensures that you will miss an intricate detail.

One of my favorite moments of the video was Danielle Jonas wearing an extravagant, pink gown and a sparkly, sequin glove while walking many dogs. An honorable mention is Turner taking a bite out of the estate’s greenery for reasons unknown to me.

The Jonas family lavishly enjoys their time at the estate by running through the halls, taking bubble baths outdoors, holding a tea party and continuing the festivities into the evening. The video ends with a glimpse into more intimate moments between the three couples. Chopra Jonas stole the show with her charismatic presence.

In addition to their new music and video, the group spent a week with James Corden appearing on the “Late Late Show.” The brothers participated in some of his more famous bits like “Carpool Karaoke” and “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” The band also announced that they are releasing a documentary with Amazon. It was the filming of this documentary that inspired the group to get back together and make new music.

I appreciated that the Jonas Brothers have opted not to change their image or ignore their past, but rather continue where they left off with a more modern sound. It will be exciting to see what more they have in store for fans.