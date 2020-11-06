Dua Lipa features Belgian singer Angele on new single “Fever”

Dua Lipa dropped a new single, “Fever,” with Belgian singer Angele on Oct. 29. The flirtatious track is sung half in English and half in French.

Lipa is no stranger to collaborations. After her sophomore album “Future Nostalgia” received widespread praise, Lipa joined forces with The Blessed Madonna to produce a remix album. Masters at Work, Mark Ronson and Stuart Price are among the assortment of other big-name DJs and producers that worked on this album, “Club Future Nostalgia.”

Lipa did not stop there with the collaborations. The remix album features guest appearances from Gwen Stefani, Madonna, Missy Elliot and Korean girlgroup Blackpink as well. Although many prefer the parent album, “Club Future Nostalgia” became both Lipa’s and The Blessed Madonna’s first album to gain entry onto the U.S. Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

Needless to say, it was no surprise when Lipa released yet another collaboration, only this time it was with Belgian singer Angele. “Fever” introduced Angele to English-speaking listeners for the first time, but she was already a star in French-speaking countries. Angele rose to fame after the release of her debut album “Brol” in 2018. “Brol” garnered a lot of success. It has gone two times platinum in France and the single, “Tout oublier,” spent nine weeks at the top of Ultratop Charts, breaking the record for a Belgian artist (which was formerly set by Stromae). Angele has since been asked to perform on several French television shows as well as on the “One World: Together At Home” benefit concert hosted by Lady Gaga in support of the World Health Organization and essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Angele is praised for her authenticity. Her music videos are fun, her lyrics are genuine and she isn’t afraid to talk about our society. In 2019, she received lots of attention for her song “Balance ton quoi,” in reference to the French “Me Too” movement, Balance ton porc. Its accompanying music video discusses sexism and struggles that women have encountered in a way that educates people rather than just ridiculing men.

“Balance ton quoi” is just one of Angele’s songs that tackle societal issues. Her song “La Thune,” which is a slang word for money, talks about the superficial needs of modern society, and “Ta Reine” is a tribute to lesbians.

Lipa’s “Fever” featuring Angele is another of many successful collaborations. France and Belgium are already in love with Angele’s music, and English-speaking countries are next in line thanks to this hit. It will be exciting to see who Lipa teams up with next.