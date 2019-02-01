Alt-rock band Drift releases their debut ‘Reflection(s)’ | The Triangle

MAD Dragon Records released an album Feb. 1 titled “Reflection(s),” an eight- track alternative rock album by Drexel-based band Drift.

The five-person band released their debut EP “Memory” in 2017. Following the release of their EP, the group released their single “The Light” which also appears on their new album. Since the release of their single, Drift has been playing house shows, hoping to increase awareness of the group before their album releases.

MAD Dragon Records is Drexel University’s student-run independent record label, which partners with the Westphal College of Media Arts & Design to help students produce and release their own music from Drexel’s campus recording studios.

“MAD Dragon offers artists and musicians a great home to cultivate and grow their art,” according to their website.

MAD Dragon Records currently has a distribution agreement with Sony Music Partners, The Orchard.

The album opens with “Sorry Isn’t,” which starts with a swell in the music, leading up to the appearance of chanting vocals. The static background track adds dimension to the music, creating layered sounds with vocals that change drastically in tone, which continues to build as the drums and guitar get louder, creating a generally emotional sound, with elements of reminiscence. The song ends on a quiet note, fading into the next. “No Pressure,” the following song, starts with a series of higher, faster notes. This introduction to the album lets the listener know that this will be an exciting experience, with a variance in speed and style.

“Reflection(s)” definitely fits under the alternative rock genre it is categorized under, with several songs including “The Light” being reminiscent of bands like Superfood, a British indie-pop group that also has an alternative funky sound. The use of guitar and bass under passionate vocals, especially in “What’s The Matter” is similar to that of American alternative rock band Remo Drive.

This diversity in style can be viewed as either a positive or negative for Drift, as the difference between styles is evident and can make the shift between and during songs seem less cohesive depending on the contrasts in genre heard. The transition within “Lie to Me” is an especially jarring one. The song employs a more traditional rock sound, with a heavy guitar sound under it, but then transitions mid-song to a jazz-inspired instrumental section.

After this song, “The Light” is featured with its funky guitar and fast tempo drums. The shift can be jarring, but it also exhibits that Drift has skill in many different music styles.

This variance in style does not make “Reflection(s)” much less cohesive as an album, as there is still a general mood and approach to the music that is carried throughout. The diverse nature of the album also ensures that it has something for everyone, especially those who like an experimental combination of genres.

Drift’s style ties together elements of rock, jazz and even metal to create a new sound that is simple yet unique, and this combination weaves together a funky yet melancholic album that leaves you wanting to hear more of what this group will do next.